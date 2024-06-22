Empowering Older Adults: Wearable Tech Made Easier With Personalized Support

WMDs can offer valuable health insights, but their long-term use can be challenging for older adults who may not be comfortable with technology or not see the value in using it. As this research highlights, providing targeted support to help older adults overcome these barriers and integrate WMDs into their daily routines can help maximize the potential health benefits of these devices.

“Healthcare professionals play a pivotal role in facilitating the adoption of wearable monitoring devices among older adults,” remarked Dr. Wong.

By working with health care professionals to set specific goals related to the use of wearables, older adults are more likely to benefit from these devices in the long term. Future research should focus on developing and testing interventions that prioritize awareness and collaborative goal-setting to further enhance adherence among older adults.