Kids deserve a say in the use of digital media

As Australian governments continue to debate social media risks for children, new research from the University of South Australia suggests that an all-out ban could have detrimental effects for tweens.

In a new study, researchers found that young children aged 10-11 years, rely on technology to stay connected with immediate and extended families, and to generate a sense of belonging among their friends.

Lead researcher, UniSA’s Professor Sue Nichols, says the benefits of children’s access to, and use of, digital media is often overlooked.

“Current discussions about children’s use of digital media tends to be preoccupied with issues of risk,” Prof Nichols says.