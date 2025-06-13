"Artificial intelligence should help people, not replace them"

Artificial intelligence: "Artificial intelligence should help and augment what people do, not replace them. Technology should be a support that gives us new opportunities," says Stefan Schmager.

He recently defended his doctoral thesis at the University of Agder (UiA).

Schmager collaborated closely with NAV, the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration, during his doctorate. He investigated how citizens and employees reacted to a system based on artificial intelligence (AI) used for following up those on sick leave.

What surprised him most was how trusting Norwegians were towards the state and governmental organizations.

"When I presented the results at conferences in the US, people were astonished. They couldn't believe that people trusted the authorities. In Norway, people understand that the public sector serves an important role," says Schmager.



Trust facilitates innovation

Norwegians' trust in public authorities makes our society function well, according to Schmager, who himself is from Germany.

"Trust facilitates innovation. Well-intentioned initiatives aren't as easily shelved due to a lack of understanding or obstinacy. Still, I think it's healthy not to be naive and to question the decisions being made," he says.

Participants in the study were positive about NAV handling their data using artificial intelligence. They appreciated transparency about how the data would be used and understood that AI processing could save time and resources in a way that benefits all.

To give an example: If you are on sick leave, artificial intelligence can help your caseworker decide whether a follow-up meeting is necessary or not.

"People understood they were contributing to something bigger. By letting NAV use their data, they free up resources that can be used for others in more need of help," explains Schmager.

The doctorate is part of the NFR-funded AI4Users project in the Human-Centered AI research group and also part of an extensive collaboration between NAV and UiA,

"In short, human-centered AI is about using AI as a tool that augments our abilities to perform our tasks, rather than technology taking those tasks from us," says Schmager.

Employees positive

Schmager also interviewed 19 NAV caseworkers. Most of them were positive about AI but had clear preferences.

"They saw great potential in AI handling routine tasks, freeing up more time for the people they are meant to help," he says.

As one NAV employee told Schmager: "We could spend our time on the most important cases, those who truly need it. People with few resources who cannot take care of themselves."

Caseworkers wanted AI that could:

find important information faster

help prioritize cases

take care of time-consuming administration

give them more time for the most challenging cases

