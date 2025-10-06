Nearly 60 pc of S. Koreans fear lagging behind in AI-driven investment

Seoul, Oct 6: Nearly 60 per cent of South Koreans feel a sense of anxiety about falling behind the trend of using generative artificial intelligence (AI) models to help with investments, a report showed on Monday.

According to the poll by the Korea Press Foundation on 1,000 South Koreans, 59.1 per cent of respondents expressed unease over lagging behind the trend of using AI for investment advice, reports Yonhap news agency.

Respondents in their 30s posted the highest ratio among all age groups with 64.5 per cent, the report said.

"The figure indicates that people in their 30s, who have just started their social and economic activities, show strong interest in investment, along with a desire to utilise AI programmes," said Yang Jung-ae, a researcher at the foundation.

The report also found that 67.2 per cent felt uneasy about failing to acquire AI-related skills at work, while 54.9 per cent expressed concerns over the AI education boom.

Experts, meanwhile, warned that investors should refrain from accepting all responses from AI models as facts.