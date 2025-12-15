Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 30,000: Latest Releases With Flagship Features in 2025

By Abdul Kadir
Upgrade to the best mobile phone under Rs. 30,000 that that keeps up with everything you do. Enjoy YouTube without lag, scroll through Instagram seamlessly, and stay organised with Google Calendar with these flagship-level mobile phones. You can even play high FPS games without frame drops and capture every moment with crystal clear, advanced cameras, in these phones. All of this comes together with big batteries that keep you going without constantly reaching for the charger.
Shop for your favourite smartphone from brands like motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, realme, or OPPO on Easy EMIs starting from as low as Rs. 830/month with Bajaj Finserv. Enjoy zero down payment on select models and exclusive offers or visit a Bajaj Finserv partner near you to experience your favourite phone in person.
Step into the world of smartphones that never slow you down. From motorola Edge 60 Pro to OPPO K13, these under Rs. 30,000 marvels blend power, battery, and cameras flawlessly. Below is a list of the top 5 phones with the best EMI deals from Bajaj Finserv.
The motorola Edge 60 Pro 5G is a smartphone that feels ready for almost anything you throw its way. It brings a bright 6.7‑inch pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate that makes streaming videos or scrolling social media feel smooth and immersive.
The OnePlus 10R powered by Dimensity 8100 MAX and a 5000 mAh battery handles gaming, browsing, and multitasking effortlessly. Its 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera captures sharp images and videos, ideal for photography and everyday content consumption.
The Galaxy A16 5G with Dimensity 6300 chipset and 5000 mAh battery ensures reliable daily performance. Its triple camera captures detailed shots. Perfect for social media, online classes, video streaming, and regular multitasking.
The realme 15T 5G with Dimensity 6400 processor and 7000 mAh battery keeps apps running smoothly all day. Its 50MP + 2MP camera ensures clear photos and videos, making it ideal for content, browsing, and video calls.
The OPPO K13 packs Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 and a 7000 mAh battery for uninterrupted usage. Its 50MP + 2MP camera delivers sharp photos and videos, perfect for streaming, social media, and everyday multitasking.
Finding the perfect smartphone under Rs. 30,000 is easier than ever. From performance and battery life to cameras, these top 5 models deliver it all, with flexible EMI options to suit every budget.
Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change. Please check the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date information.
Explore the latest offers from Bajaj Finserv and grab the best deals for a premium shopping experience.
Find the best mobile phones under Rs. 30,000 without paying the entire amount at once. With Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv, you can spread the cost across flexible monthly instalments and choose a repayment plan that suits your budget from 3 to 60 months.
Here is how you can shop for your preferred phone under Rs. 30,000:
Visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store to explore the latest smartphones in this price range.
Check your EMI options and eligibility online within minutes.
Make the most of festive deals, zero down payment offers, and brand promotions.
Select a repayment plan that matches your budget.
Complete your purchase and start using your new phone right away.
You can also use the Maha Bachat Calculator to estimate your total savings by combining brand offers, dealer discounts, and Bajaj Finserv deals for the best price.
