Remembering the Fallen: Saluting Bharat Soldiers who Sacrificed their Lives During 2001 Parliament Terrorist Attacks

Key Points
13 December 2001 was a dark day for Bharat as terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba attacked the Parliament premises.
The Nation pays tributes to the martyrs, PM Modi, CP Radhakrishnan, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders paid floral tributes today at the Parliament House.
Bharat has witnessed multiple Pakistan sponsored terrorism over the decades, thus advocating for a strong stance against terrorism at the global level.
Today, December 13, 2025 marks the 24th anniversary of the devastating 2001 Parliament attacks. It was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks Bharat saw in decades. Both houses of the Parliament were in session, and security personnels responded swiftly, to neutralise the terrorists.
On 13 December, 2001, 5 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) stormed the Parliament’s gates. They were in a white ambassador car having a Delhi number plate. They also had a fake Home Ministry sticker on the car, and fabricated identifications, which allowed them to pass the outer security convoy.
However, upon approaching the inner security gate at around 11:40 am, their vehicle was intercepted by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) guards. The terrorists immediately opened fire, and a gunfight broke out between them and the guarded personnels on duty. After an intense gun battle that lasted about 30 minutes, Bharat’s brave warriors neutralized the terrorists.
See Also: Pakistan’s Birth Defect: How a State Built on Islamist Supremacy Became the World’s Most Enduring Incubator of Jihadism
Guarding the Parliament and battling the terrorists, the security personnels consisted members of CRPF, Delhi Police and Parliament Security. The five policemen who sacrificed their lives were Ghanshyam Patel, Nanak Chand, Head Constable Rampal Singh, ASI Om Prakash and Constable Bijender Singh. Rajya Sabha security assistants Jagdish Prasad Yadav and Matbar Singh Negi, CRPF Constable Kamlesh Kumari and a CPWD (Central Public Works Department) gardener- Deshraj also fell to the attacks. Several others were left injured.
The cowardly attacks shocked the entire nation, and the then Union Home Minister Lal Krishna Advani strongly condemned them. He blamed the neighbouring nation Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism on the lands of India.
See Also: J&K Police Attach Pulwama Property of Terror Handler Operating From Pakistan, PoK
Bharat paid tributes today to the heroes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other members of Parliament paid floral tributes to the Martyrs at the Parliament House. In a post on X, PM Modi remarked: “In the face of grave danger, their courage, alertness and unwavering sense of duty were remarkable. India will forever remain grateful for their supreme sacrifice."
CRPF also paid tributes to the martyrs. In a post on X, CRPF mentioned Veer Balidani Kamlesh Kumari who displayed supreme valour and courage while fighting. The post mentions that amidst heavy firing, she chased the terrorists and conveyed critical information to her teammates, which ultimately led to the terrorists being neutralised.
Pakistan has been involved in sponsoring terrorism in India several times. The Chittisinghpura massacre (2000), Kaluchak attacks (2002), Mumbai terror attacks (2008), Uri attacks (2016), Pulwama attacks (2019) and the recent Pahalgam attacks (2025) are some of the major terror related incidents. All of them are linked to several militant extremist groups such as JeM, LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen and others which are backed by Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).
Bharat has raised a strong voice against terrorism at global levels and advocated for action against Pakistan. India has also called for a permanent seat at the UNSC (United Nations Security Council), representing as the voice of the Global South, and a key player in Geo-politics.
The recent Pahalgam terror attacks and the Delhi Red Fort Blast Case have raised crucial concerns for the nation’s internal security. The Opposition has demanded answers from the central government, and requested to toughen measures on security stance. After the Pahalgam attacks, multi party delegations were created which consisted of top leaders from both the centre and the opposition, to visit foreign nations and advocate for India’s resilient stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
(Rh/GP)
Suggested Reading: