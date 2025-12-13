Remembering the Fallen: Saluting Bharat Soldiers who Sacrificed their Lives During 2001 Parliament Terrorist Attacks

Today, December 13, 2025 marks the 24th anniversary of the devastating 2001 Parliament attacks. It was one of the deadliest terrorist attacks Bharat saw in decades. Both houses of the Parliament were in session, and security personnels responded swiftly, to neutralise the terrorists.

On 13 December, 2001, 5 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) stormed the Parliament’s gates. They were in a white ambassador car having a Delhi number plate. They also had a fake Home Ministry sticker on the car, and fabricated identifications, which allowed them to pass the outer security convoy.

However, upon approaching the inner security gate at around 11:40 am, their vehicle was intercepted by the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) guards. The terrorists immediately opened fire, and a gunfight broke out between them and the guarded personnels on duty. After an intense gun battle that lasted about 30 minutes, Bharat’s brave warriors neutralized the terrorists.

See Also: Pakistan’s Birth Defect: How a State Built on Islamist Supremacy Became the World’s Most Enduring Incubator of Jihadism