Amid Intense Scrutiny Over Grok AI’s Creation of Sexualised Images of Women and Minors on X, Elon Musk Calls Apple–Google AI Partnership an “Unreasonable Concentration of Power”

He wrote, “This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that they also have Android and Chrome.”

Google stated in its joint statement with Apple that its Gemini AI model will help power Apple’s future intelligence features. It further added that the partnership was finalised after careful evaluation.

“Apple determined that Google’s AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users,” Google wrote in a post on X.

The rift between Musk and his contemporary rivals has come at a time when Apple is attempting to establish itself in the generative AI sector. Meanwhile, Google is currently under investigation in the United States and other countries for its dominance over search, advertising, and web browsers.

In 2024, a US federal judge ruled that Google was monopolistic in two key sectors—search and advertising. Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court stated that “Google is a monopolist and has acted as one to maintain its monopoly.”

