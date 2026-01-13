Amid Intense Scrutiny Over Grok AI’s Creation of Sexualised Images of Women and Minors on X, Elon Musk Calls Apple–Google AI Partnership an “Unreasonable Concentration of Power”

Key Points:
Elon Musk criticised Apple's partnership with Google Gemini models calling it "unreasonable concentration of power."
The new deal states that Apple will integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into next-generation Siri.
Musk’s AI company, xAI, is already suing Apple and OpenAI over the integration of ChatGPT into Siri, alleging unfair App Store practices.
As tech billionaire Elon Musk’s Grok AI comes under intense scrutiny for the use of AI to create sexualised images of women and minors on X, Apple has announced its partnership with Google’s Gemini models. Musk has expressed his strong disapproval of the partnership, calling it an “unreasonable concentration of power” for Google.
He made the comment on his X account after Google and Apple released a joint statement about their multi-year collaboration. The new deal explained that Apple will incorporate Google’s Gemini AI models into next-generation Siri and other Apple Intelligence features.
Musk took to his official X account to criticise the decision, pointing out that Google already owns operating systems like Android and vital web browsers such as Chrome.
He wrote, “This seems like an unreasonable concentration of power for Google, given that they also have Android and Chrome.”
Google stated in its joint statement with Apple that its Gemini AI model will help power Apple’s future intelligence features. It further added that the partnership was finalised after careful evaluation.
“Apple determined that Google’s AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users,” Google wrote in a post on X.
The rift between Musk and his contemporary rivals has come at a time when Apple is attempting to establish itself in the generative AI sector. Meanwhile, Google is currently under investigation in the United States and other countries for its dominance over search, advertising, and web browsers.
In 2024, a US federal judge ruled that Google was monopolistic in two key sectors—search and advertising. Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court stated that “Google is a monopolist and has acted as one to maintain its monopoly.”
Musk’s AI startup, xAI, sued Apple and OpenAI after Apple decided to add ChatGPT to Siri. He claimed that Apple was attempting to hurt competitors like xAI and Grok, both owned by Musk.
As per an investigation conducted by Reuters, several cases have emerged over time in which Musk’s Grok has been accused of generating sexualised images of children. On January 12, 2026, the UK’s media regulator, the Office of Communications (Ofcom), initiated an investigation into Grok AI, which has been accused of creating deepfake sexualised photographs.
India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) criticised Musk-owned X Corp for failing to prevent the circulation of indecent content on the platform. Earlier this month, xAI announced the completion of a $20 billion funding round from investors including Nvidia Corp., Valor Equity Partners, and the Qatar Investment Authority.
