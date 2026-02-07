The Indian Scientist Who Modeled Shining Stars: P.C. Vaidya Whose Vaidya Metric Helped Scientists Understand Quasars, Gravity and the Universe

The exact relativistic description of a radiating star’s gravitational field was derived in 1943 by P.C. Vaidya. He wrote it in his paper “The External Field of a Radiating Star in General Relativity”, published in Current Science, which later came to be known as the Vaidya Metric. Decades later, the importance of his work was established with the discovery of intensely energetic objects at galactic centers — quasars. Vaidya’s research connected the broader development of high-energy astrophysics, which linked theoretical relativity to observations of black holes and supermassive cosmic structures.

Who was P.C. Vaidya?

Prahlad Chunilal Vaidya was born to a modest family — his father worked as a postal official — in 1918 in Shahpur village in the princely state of Junagadh. His parents died early, leaving him in the care of relatives in Bhavnagar, where he studied at Alfred High School until 1933. Later, he continued his education at Ismail Yusuf College in Jogeshwari, Bombay, where his elder brother had found employment as a teacher. He then graduated with distinction and topped the University of Bombay as a postgraduate student, completing his BSc and MSc in Mathematics from the Royal Institute of Science.

However, his interest spiked in 1937 when he attended lectures on general relativity at Bombay University by V.V. Narlikar. The lecture elaborated that the gravitational field of a radiating star remained unsolved, which stayed with Vaidya and later defined his scientific life. He did not immediately go on to research, as he chose public service over academic ambition. He returned to Bombay in 1941 after teaching for a while in Rajkot.

Back in Mumbai, he was involved with the Gandhi-inspired voluntary organisation Ahimsak Vyayam Sangh, which was established to train satyagrahis during the turbulent Quit India movement period. But the organisation did not last long due to ideological disagreements, leaving Vaidya without direction. He then wrote to Narlikar in Banaras asking for permission to work informally under his guidance.

He travelled to Banaras along with his family to continue his research without any formal doctoral enrolment or institutional funding. He published several papers between 1942 and 1943, which he later wrote about in his memoir “Chalk and Duster”, describing it as a “Kashi Yatra” that shaped his present life rather than the afterlife.