AI in Healthcare and Beyond: Industry Leaders at AI Impact Summit Stress Trust, Energy Readiness and Human-Centric Innovation

New Delhi, Feb 20: AI is not about replacing clinicians; it is about giving time back to them, time to think, time to connect and time to care, according to industry leaders.

Roy Jakobs, CEO, Philips, positioned healthcare as the sector where AI could have the greatest human impact.

Highlighting how AI is already easing pressure on overburdened systems at the AI Impact Summit here, he said that “When we look back a decade from now, AI in healthcare will not be remembered for what was optimised on a screen, but for the billions of lives it helped improve.”