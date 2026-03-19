Viral Hack: Using Generative Fill to Remove Crowds from your 2026 Travel Vlogs (Frame-by-Frame)

By Zafar Jutt
You captured the perfect shot. The lighting is magical, the scenery is breathtaking, but a crowd of tourists walked right through the frame. For years, that footage would have been unusable. Now, you can digitally erase entire crowds from your travel vlogs, leaving you with a clean, professional shot. This guide will show you the advanced technique of using generative AI frame-by-frame to achieve what once seemed impossible.
This process is intensive and requires professional software, but the results are incredible. It's designed for dedicated creators who want that perfect, empty shot of a usually crowded landmark. For simpler edits on still photos, you can get amazing results much faster with a dedicated tool. A great can remove people or objects from your travel pictures in just a few seconds.
This tutorial will walk you through the entire workflow, from exporting your video clip to rebuilding it without the unwanted people. It takes time and patience, but mastering this skill will set your content apart. Let's get started on cleaning up your footage.
This technique bridges the gap between video editing and photo manipulation. To pull it off, you'll need two key pieces of software. Most professional video and photo editors use the Adobe Creative Cloud, but other programs can work if they have similar features.
1. Video Editing Software: You need a program that can export a video clip as a sequence of individual images (frames).
* Adobe Premiere Pro
* DaVinci Resolve
* Final Cut Pro
2. Image Editing Software with Generative AI: This is where the magic happens. The tool must have a content-aware AI fill feature that can intelligently replace selected areas. For quick, one-off photo edits, a is an excellent choice for its simplicity and power. For this high-level video task, we will use Adobe Photoshop because of its powerful "Actions" feature, which is essential for automating the process.
This process involves deconstructing your video into thousands of photos, editing them all, and then stitching them back together. Follow each step carefully for the best results.
First, you need to turn your video clip into a series of still images. Each frame of your video will become a separate picture file.
In your video editor like Adobe Premiere Pro, select the short clip you want to edit. It's best to work with clips that are only a few seconds long to keep the number of frames manageable. Go to the export settings and choose an image sequence format instead of a video format. PNG is a great choice because it maintains high quality without taking up as much space as TIFF. Create a dedicated source folder on your computer and export all the frames into it.
This is the most critical part of the process. Photoshop's "Actions" tool lets you record a series of steps and then automatically apply them to other images. We will record the process of removing a person from the first frame, and then tell Photoshop to repeat those exact steps on every other frame in the sequence.
First, open the very first image from your sequence in Photoshop. Next, open the Actions panel by going to `Window > Actions`. Click the folder icon at the bottom of the panel to create a new "Action Set" and name it something like "Crowd Removal." Then, click the square icon next to it to create a "New Action" and name it "Generative Fill Process." Now, click "Record." From this moment on, Photoshop will remember everything you do.
With the Action recording, it's time to do the actual edit. Zoom in on the first frame and use the Lasso Tool to draw a selection around a person or object you want to remove. Make your selection a little wider than the object itself to give the AI some room to work.
Once your selection is made, click the "Generative Fill" button that appears in the contextual taskbar. Leave the prompt box empty and click "Generate." Photoshop's AI will analyze the surrounding pixels and create a seamless patch to fill in the area. It usually provides a few variations, so pick the one that looks most natural.
After the generative fill is complete, you must record the final steps of saving and closing the file. This tells Photoshop to save its work and move to the next image during the batch process.
Go to `File > Save As` and save the image as a PNG in a *new destination folder*. It's crucial to save it in a different folder so you don't overwrite your original frames. After saving, close the image by going to `File > Close`. Now, go back to your Actions panel and press the square "Stop" button. You have successfully recorded the entire process.
Now it's time to unleash the Action on all your other frames. Go to `File > Automate > Batch`. A new window will open with several options.
* Set: Choose the "Crowd Removal" set you created.
* Action: Select the "Generative Fill Process" action.
* Source: Choose the folder containing your original image sequence.
* Destination: Select the empty folder where you saved your first edited frame.
Double-check these settings, then click "OK." Photoshop will now automatically open, edit, save, and close every single frame from your source folder. This will take a very long time. A five-second clip at 30 frames per second has 150 frames. Be prepared to let your computer run for hours, or even overnight.
Once the batch process is finished, your destination folder will be full of edited frames. Now you just need to turn them back into a video.
Open your video editor again and import the entire image sequence from your destination folder. The software will recognize it as a single video clip. Drag it onto your timeline. The clip will have no sound, so drag the original video clip onto an audio track below it and sync them up. And that's it! You now have a clean, crowd-free video clip.
Getting a perfect result requires more than just following the steps. Here are some pro tips to ensure your final video looks flawless.
This is an advanced workflow, and a few common mistakes can derail the entire process. Watch out for these pitfalls.
* Forgetting to Record "Save" and "Close": If you don't include the save and close commands in your Action, the batch process will stop after the first image. It won't know how to move on to the next one.
* Mismatched Frame Rates: When you import the final image sequence back into your video editor, ensure the frame rate matches the original video. If your original was 30 FPS, your new sequence must also be set to 30 FPS.
* Not Enough Hard Drive Space: Image sequences are enormous. A few seconds of high-resolution video can easily become hundreds of gigabytes of PNG files. Make sure you have plenty of free space before you start.
* Overwriting Original Files: Always save your edited frames to a new, separate destination folder. If you overwrite your source files, you won't be able to go back and fix any mistakes without starting over completely.
Removing crowds from video frame-by-frame is undoubtedly a time-consuming task. It pushes the limits of your computer and requires careful attention to detail. However, the ability to transform a busy, distracting scene into a serene, cinematic shot is a powerful skill for any content creator.
By following this guide, you can rescue footage you thought was ruined and produce travel vlogs that stand out with their clean, professional quality. It takes patience, but the final result is often so stunning it looks like magic.
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