Google Just Switched Off Its AI Overview Feature "What People Suggest." Here's All You Need To Know

The company firmly denies that the rollback was related to the quality or safety of the crowdsourced health tips, instead points to a routine interface cleanup initiated late last year.

Mounting Scrutiny Over the Google AI Overview

However, despite Google’s official explanation, the timing of the feature’s removal cannot be ignored. The tech giant has been navigating a storm of controversy regarding its integration of artificial intelligence into sensitive search categories.

Earlier in January 2026, investigative reports revealed that the standard google ai overview was inadvertently putting users at risk by surfacing false and potentially harmful medical information.

Because these AI-generated summaries appear at the very top of the world's most visited website, serving roughly 2 billion users a month, the impact of unverified health claims is magnified exponentially.

In response to the fierce backlash from independent health experts, Google was forced to intervene. The company rapidly removed AI overviews for specific, high-risk medical queries to prevent the algorithmic spread of dangerous misinformation. The quiet discontinuation of the "What People Suggest" tool appears to be another necessary retreat in Google's ongoing struggle to moderate medical content effectively.

The Challenge of an AI in Healthcare Overview

The rise and fall of this crowdsourced feature does seem to illustrate the complex challenges of building a safe AI in Healthcare Overview.

When former Google Chief Health Officer Karen DeSalvo originally announced the feature, she highlighted a fundamental truth about patient behavior: