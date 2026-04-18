On Centring the Human

Looking back, I think the difficulty of my response had to do with the limits of dystopian thinking. Too often, conversations about AI remain trapped between denunciation and celebration, as if the only options are total refusal or uncritical embrace. But the use of these technologies today is far more complex than that.

Contemporary AI images belong to a much longer story about how pictures shape our sense of what is real. For a long time, photographs and broadcast media were treated as anchors of reality: they stabilised events, fixed them in time, and offered something like a shared reference point. Today, that stabilising function has inverted. The ease with which images can be generated, edited and circulated means they no longer ground reality; they unsettle it.

AI-generated pictures, videos and voices intensify this crisis of the real. They are not merely a new style of representation but a new regime of plausibility: they do not just depict the world; they “compete” with it. The result is a strange double movement: on one hand, images are everywhere, saturating attention; on the other, trust in images as evidence erodes. We live inside a surplus of visuality and a deficit of verification.

This also means that the politics of images can no longer be separated from the infrastructures that produce them. “Data” and “content” are not abstract, frictionless entities; they are the outcome of labour, extraction and energy use. Training contemporary AI systems involves harvesting enormous amounts of cultural material artworks, voices, gestures, landscapes — often without consent — and concentrating them into statistical models that can be queried on demand. Those models live on servers that draw electricity, water and minerals from specific territories, even as the interfaces they present feel weightless and placeless.

This tension becomes especially visible in the context of social media. The platforms that once promised connection have collapsed intimacy and visibility into a cycle of constant production. Now, in the age of generative AI, we are witnessing a flood of images and videos that seem to lack rigour, intention or even authorship — creations optimised not for meaning, but for engagement. The line between art and content feels increasingly thin. What circulates most widely is not necessarily what asks questions or proposes new forms, but what can be replicated, shared and consumed at scale.

In this environment, creativity itself is often reduced to output — a quantifiable presence in the feed. Yet I believe artists will continue to create regardless. Artistic practice has always adapted to technological shifts, and moments of overproduction can also provoke new forms of discernment. The proliferation of AI-generated imagery may invite more critical, embodied ways of seeing: to ask what constitutes attention, what carries intention, and how to distinguish works of imagination from the churn of content. It might even challenge us to redefine artistic rigour in ways that include collaboration with AI systems rather than rejection of them.