The Humble Physicist: Who is Ashoke Sen, $3 Million Award-Winning Scientist Who Still Cycles to Work?

In the meandering roads of the Harish-Chandra Research Institute’s campus, nestled somewhere in the quiet region of the bustling city of Prayagraj, an unassuming man cycles down the path as the lush greeneries rush past him. At first glance, one might not think twice of the man who dons plain clothes and keeps to himself. That man is none other than Ashoke Sen, awardee of a $3 Million Prize and one of the greatest physicists and scientists of our nation.

In spite of his prolific professional career and having received the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, a prize three times bigger in monetary value than the Nobel Prize, Ashoke Sen leads a life of simplicity.

His journey originates in Kolkata, at a time when the city streets were rife with the legacy and intellect of the greatest, brightest scientists of India and of the world.

That was the time when prominent figures like Satyendra Nath Bose (who worked with Albert Einstein and after whom the ‘Bosom’ particle was named) and Meghnad Saha (who developed the famous Saha ionisation equation in astrophysics) were often a recurring topic of discussion in school textbooks. They were widely known in the city, shaping the imagination of young minds who were starting to explore their love and understanding of physics.

Early Life and Academic Foundations

Born in Kolkata in 1953 to a physics professor father and a homemaker mother, Sen grew up with an innate fascination with abstract mathematics and theoretical puzzles. His early formative years were spent tinkering with math equations, thought experimentation, and imagining the deepest mysteries of the universe and the fabric of space-time.

Graduating from the Kolkata’s Presidency College, Sen went on to attain his masters degree from IIT Kanpur, wherein his interest into theoretical physics was further solidified. Afterwards he pursued doctoral research abroad from the Stony Brook University in New York. In addition to this prolific academic accomplishment, he also held research positions in the world’s top labs such as Fermilab and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory.

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Standing at the cusp of professional and academic success, Sen was the recipient of many lucrative professional offers. The world was his oyster, he could have nabbed a financially secure position somewhere in the United States or elsewhere and lived a comfortable life. But maybe the longing for his homeland was too strong, it seems, as Sen made the decision to return back to India.

In the late 1980s, after coming back to India, he joined the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai. Five years later, he made the move to join the Harish Chandra Research Institute in Prayagraj (then known as Allahabad), where he still retains his position as a distinguished professor.

Greatness doesn't make noise, they say, at times it approaches quietly. This held very true in Sen’s case, as the genius built a life in the quiet institute, nested away from the hubbub of the city, with just a chalkboard, his ideas and knowledge, and his students.

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Revolutionising Physics: Contributions to String Theory

Sen’s contribution to theoretical physics is unmatched, particularly his work on string theory that shaped the field of study in the 1990s. This field of study was a particularly peculiar one at that time, as scientists were grappling with this complex set of ideas that seeks to explain the basic laws of the universe. Sen’s work in string theory proved revolutionary, and he is often lauded as the pioneer of the ‘second super string revolution.’