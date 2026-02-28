India Celebrates National Science Day 2026 in Honour of CV Raman’s Nobel Prize Winning Discovery in Light Scattering

National Science Day is celebrated across India on February 28, in commemoration of physicist CV Raman. It marks the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ in 1928, a phenomenon in which deflected light changes its wavelength when traversing through transparent materials. Raman was awarded the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physics for the breakthrough.

98 years later, he is remembered as a giant in the field of Physics, for championing scientific awareness and education in India, and as the first Indian and person of colour to win a Nobel Prize. His work helped develop the field of Raman spectroscopy which has applications in cancer detection, astronomy, and drug manufacturing.

The day honours contributions of India and its citizens to the field of science – Ramanujan’s contributions to number theory, Satyendra Nath Bose’s work in quantum mechanics which led to the discovery of the ‘boson’, and Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar’s study of stellar evolution and establishment of the ‘Chandrasekhar limit’ – as well as their accomplishments – Prafulla Chandra Ray as the “father of Indian chemistry’, Homi J Bhabha as the “father of the Indian nuclear programme”, and Vikram Sarabhai as the “father of Indian space program”.

This year, the theme is “Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat.”