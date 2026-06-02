Anthropic's Confidential IPO Filing Signals New Phase In The AI Sector

ANTHROPIC, an American Artificial Intelligence company, has declared on June 1, 2026, Monday that they have submitted a draft registration for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its common stock. According to the criteria, only three companies can enter the United States public markets with a valuation of at least $1 trillion, something that is happening for the very first time.

The proposed initial public offering will solely depend on the current condition of the market as well as other related factors. With this confidential registration, Anthropic has set up a potentially historic share sale for those investors and individuals who are ready to jump into the future of Artificial Intelligence. AI Company Anthropic said that the announcement of registration was being made pursuant to Rule 135 of the Securities Act of 1933.

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With its announcement, AI company Anthropic is getting out ahead of its rival OpenAI. Elon Musk’s SpaceX has filed its prospectus and is getting ready for a roadshow this week, and might debut next week. The SpaceX is expected to be first, with its Initial Public Offering (IPO) which was anticipated later this month, whereas Anthropic and OpenAI are trying to fit in the second spot. On April 1, 2026, SpaceX submitted its confidential filing and disclosed its public prospectus on May 20, 2026.

Last week, Anthropic raised $65 billion in the Series H funding at a $965 billion post-money valuation. This was considered as one of the largest "venture capital" rounds of all time and saw Anthropic leapfrog rival OpenAI on valuation of money.

When was Anthropic established?

Anthropic, an Artificial Intelligence company, was founded in the year 2021 by a group of executives as well as researchers who defected from the OpenAI over concerns related to the company’s direction. Anthropic is popularly known for its family of Artificial Intelligence models known as Claude, which power products like its popular coding assistant.

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OpenAI and its rival Anthropics have been one-upping each other. OpenAI itself was said to be preparing its own confidential filing for an initial public offering in the coming weeks, mentioned in a report published by Bloomberg in May. Getting out first in the race could give Anthropic more attention and capital from a large section of investors.

Anthropic announced a model called Claude Mythos Preview which has advanced cybersecurity capabilities. The company released the model for selecting a group of companies as a part of a cybersecurity initiative which is known as Project Glasswing, and also engaging in various conversations with the Trump administration’s members regarding the capabilities.

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