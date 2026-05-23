“Non Zero Chance of Killing Everyone” Anthropic Co-Founder Jack Clark Warns AI Could Surpass Human Control

He also mentioned that humans should develop AI moderately so that society gets more time to understand the power of the technology. However, according to him, that may not be possible because world leaders are competing with each other to gain more advantage from AI technology.

Clark also compared AI to COVID-19, saying that some people still do not understand the power of AI and remain in denial about its impact. He said that just as the world failed to prepare for COVID, the same could happen with AI. As quoted by The Guardian, he said: “If we stand by and let synthetic intelligence multiply, then we’ll eventually be forced into reactivity.”

He also mentioned that there is a possibility that the technology could harm everyone. He said the technology has “a non-zero chance of killing everyone on the planet” and added that it is important to acknowledge that the risks associated with AI have not disappeared.