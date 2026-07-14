Science & Tech

How to Recover Data from a Corrupted SD Card

Professional sd card recovery software such as Wondershare Recoverit can scan unreadable memory cards, locate deleted or inaccessible files, and restore recoverable data safely to another drive
Close-up of camera lenses and SD cards on a wooden surface.
Users specifically trying to restore damaged or inaccessible video files can also explore the video recovery.Photo by Lucas Pezeta from Pexels
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A corrupted SD card can suddenly become unreadable, display as RAW, or trigger messages asking you to format the device before use. This situation is common on camera SD cards, drone storage, Android microSD cards, and portable memory devices.

If you need to recover data from corrupted sd card storage, avoid formatting the card immediately. In many cases, the files are still recoverable if the damage is related to the file system rather than physical hardware failure.

Professional sd card recovery software such as Wondershare Recoverit can scan unreadable memory cards, locate deleted or inaccessible files, and restore recoverable data safely to another drive.

This issue commonly affects:

  • DSLR and mirrorless camera SD cards

  • GoPro and drone memory cards

  • Dash cam video storage

  • Android microSD cards

  • Portable removable storage devices

Common Causes of SD Card Corruption

Corruption can happen for several reasons, including:

  • Unsafe ejection during file transfer

  • Power interruption while writing data

  • Repeated connection and disconnection issues

  • Virus or malware infection

  • Long-term wear or declining card health

  • Interrupted file transfers between devices

In many situations, the data itself still exists even when the card becomes inaccessible.

Important Steps Before Recovery

Before starting recovery, follow these precautions carefully:

  • Stop using the SD card immediately

  • Do not save new files to the card

  • Avoid formatting or repairing the card repeatedly

  • Use a reliable card reader when connecting the device

  • Save recovered files to another storage location

These actions can improve the chances of successful recovery.

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How to Recover Files from a Corrupted SD Card

Step 1: Connect the SD Card and Open Recoverit

Insert the corrupted SD card into your computer and launch Recoverit. Select the target storage device from the available drive list.

Result:
The software detects the SD card and prepares it for scanning.

Screenshot of how to select a location to start recovery of a sd card after it got corrupted
Recoverable photos, documents, and video files will appear in the scan results. [File Photo]

Step 2: Scan the SD Card for Lost Files

Start the scanning process. Recoverit will search the corrupted SD card for deleted, hidden, inaccessible, or damaged files.

Result:
Recoverable photos, documents, and video files will appear in the scan results.

Screenshot from wondershare Recoverit where various files are displayed in order to restore your corrupted sd card.
The recovered files are exported safely without risking overwrite on the original SD card.[File Photo]

Users specifically trying to restore damaged or inaccessible video files can also explore the video recovery and repair solutions available for corrupted footage and broken media files.

Step 3: Preview and Recover the Files

Preview the recoverable files, select the data you want to restore, and save everything to another drive or external storage device.

Result:
The recovered files are exported safely without risking overwrite on the original SD card.

Image of a blue landscape with half moon visible far away.
Recoverit is widely used because it simplifies both SD card recovery and video recovery workflows for everyday users and professionals.[File Photo]

For users handling broader file loss situations, the windows data recovery resource center also provides additional tutorials and recovery guides for different storage devices.

Why Many Users Choose Recoverit

Recoverit is widely used because it simplifies both SD card recovery and video recovery workflows for everyday users and professionals.

Key benefits include:

  • Recovery support for corrupted SD cards and microSD cards

  • Deep scan capability for inaccessible storage devices

  • Recovery of videos, photos, documents, and audio files

  • Preview before recovery

  • Beginner-friendly recovery process

For photographers, travelers, creators, and business users, acting quickly after corruption occurs can significantly improve recovery success rates.

Final Thoughts

If your goal is to recover data from corrupted sd card devices successfully, acting quickly is essential. Stop using the card immediately, avoid overwriting the storage, and use a trusted recovery solution to scan and restore your files safely.

Recoverit provides a reliable solution for both sd card recovery and video recovery, helping users recover important files from corrupted or inaccessible storage devices before permanent data loss occurs.

Suggested Reading:

Close-up of camera lenses and SD cards on a wooden surface.
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