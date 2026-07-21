GLM-5.2 API: Pricing, Benchmarks & How to Actually Use It

Why GLM-5.2 is interesting

The headline is the context window. A million tokens isn't a spec-sheet flex here — it's roughly a 700,000-word working memory. You can drop an entire codebase, a 500-page compliance manual, or a hundreds-of-turn support transcript into a single prompt and let the model reason over all of it without the chunk-summarize-restitch dance that quietly eats your engineering time.

The second thing is that GLM-5.2 was built coding-first. It launched on Z.ai's GLM Coding Plan and is tuned for the messy, multi-step reality of real software work: read the repo, plan the change, call the tools, run the task to completion. Deep reasoning is on by default, and you dial the effort up with a single parameter when a problem is genuinely hard.

And then there's the part that makes procurement smile: open weights under an MIT license. If compliance or data-residency rules ever force you off a hosted API, you can self-host the same model instead of rewriting your stack around a different one. Cloud when it's convenient, on-prem when it's required — same weights, same behavior.

Benchmarks: how good is it, really?

Let's be honest about where GLM-5.2 lands: it isn't chasing the very top of the overall leaderboards. What it does instead is punch far above its price. On Artificial Analysis it scores 56.8 on the Coding index (#19 of 106 models) and 60.8 on the Intelligence index (#14 of 110) — better than roughly 8 in 10 models tracked, at a fraction of frontier pricing.

Task-level numbers back that up: SWE-bench Pro 62.1, Terminal-Bench 2.1 up to 82.7, GPQA Diamond 74.4, and a near-perfect AIME 2026 of 99.2 on math. (All figures are vendor/aggregator-reported — as always, run your own eval on your own tasks before you bet a product on a leaderboard.)