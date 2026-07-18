India Pushes Ahead in AI Race with Massive Data Centers, But Andhra Pradesh Pays Price with Water, Energy, and Uncertain Jobs

The Chandra Babu Naidu government says that these projects will create massive employment and attract more industries into Andhra Pradesh. However, according to the New York Times, officials claim Google's project alone could create around 1.2 lakh jobs during construction and another 60,000 jobs after completion.

However, many experts hold the contrary opinion. The report says hyperscale data centres are highly automated and generally do not require a large permanent workforce. Critics told NYT that documents submitted for environmental clearance suggest the actual number of employees could be only a fraction of what is being projected publicly.

The concern becomes even bigger because India is already struggling to generate enough quality jobs for its young demographic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has previously warned that artificial intelligence could bring a "tsunami hitting the labor market", disrupting parts of the technology services sector that employs millions of Indians.

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Water, Electricity and Energy Concerns Over AI Data Centers

Much of the criticism regarding the AI data centers is around the environmental concerns. According to the New York Times, activists have questioned why massive data centres, which consume huge amounts of electricity and water, are being built in an area that already faces water shortages during summer. They also alleged that environmental safeguards were diluted and construction work began before mandatory approvals were fully received.

One petition before the National Green Tribunal reportedly includes satellite images claiming work had already started before environmental clearance was granted. NYT report also says one site is located near a wildlife sanctuary while another falls within the catchment area of a drinking water reservoir, making it a concern for wildlife as well.