WHILE TRAVELING, you may come across areas where the internet doesn't work because of signal jammers or underground locations. In such places, mobile network and internet connectivity are often very weak or unavailable.

The same thing can happen during large protests, such as the Cockroach Janata Party's march to Parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. During the protest, police deployed signal jammers in some areas, making it difficult for protesters to communicate quickly. Many journalists and influencers also struggled to send messages or upload content. People found it difficult to locate each other because communication had broken down.

During such situations, there are some apps that can help you stay connected. Even if there are internet or mobile signal jammers, these apps use Bluetooth and other local offline technologies to let nearby users communicate. Bluetooth mesh apps allow messages to travel from one phone to another without relying on the internet or a cellular network. You can also use physical two-way radios or move outside the jammer's range to restore normal communication.

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If you know you are traveling to an area with poor connectivity or attending a large public gathering, it is a good idea to download these apps in advance so you can communicate more conveniently if regular networks fail.