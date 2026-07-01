The Meme That Became a Movement: Inside India’s Cockroach Janta Party

Traditional media paraphrased the remarks, and they spread widely. Posts circulated online stripped of context, and social-media commentary quickly settled into a dominant narrative: that India’s top judge had compared the country’s struggling young people to vermin. The Chief Justice later clarified that his criticism was directed only at those with forged credentials. Youth users on social media seized the insult and reframed it as an identity, deciding that “cockroach” would be a badge of solidarity rather than a slur.

Anatomy and demands

While the movement initially appeared leaderless in its meme flows, one person emerged as its most recognizable organizer: Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Indian student in the United States with a background in political communication and social media work for Indian parties.

Dipke describes CJP as “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth.”

The movement launched on May 16, 2026 — the day after the CJI’s remarks — when Dipke posted a Google Form and an Instagram graphic bearing the caption “Main Bhi (I am also a) Cockroach.” Within 48 hours, online registrations had surpassed 25,000, and by May 17, membership estimates ranged from 40,000 to 45,000. On Instagram, the account surged from zero to roughly 500,000 followers in one day, hit three million by May 18, and crossed 10 million within four days — surpassing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 8.7 million subscribers.

Dipke and a small circle manage central accounts and calls to action, but much of the movement’s vitality comes from decentralized participation: anonymous meme-creators, local pages adopting the cockroach aesthetic, and chat groups among students preparing for competitive exams. Calling yourself a “cockroach” in a social media bio immediately marks membership, turning the emoji into a badge of online solidarity.

Beneath the satirical aesthetic lies a coherent cluster of institutional demands. CJP posts and “manifestos” have repeatedly advocated called on officials to curtail judicial–executive revolving doors in the Indian Judiciary system; strengthen anti-defection norms in the parliament; expand women’s representation to 50 percent in Parliament and state assemblies; regulate partisan media to curb disinformation; and ensure the integrity of competitive public examinations through independent oversight and strict liability for question leaks.

The speed of CJP’s growth can be explained by a convergence of structural grievances. The movement plugged into three overlapping frustrations among young Indians: Unemployment and underemployment, repeated examination leaks and institutional incompetence, and elite condescension that oscillates between paternalism and suspicion. The alleged “cockroach” remark fits neatly into a pre-existing narrative of systemic disrespect.

From social media virality to street protests

CJP’s first protest at Jantar Mantar (observatory) in New Delhi on June 6, 2026, marked a transition from digital to physical mobilization. Hundreds of supporters, primarily students and recent graduates, wore cockroach masks and carried worn examination preparation books alongside national flags. Dipke returned from the United States to lead the rally, calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination leaks and grading errors.

See also: CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das Called Out for Links With Alleged Kashmir Separatists, Beef-Eating Daughters of BJP Leader

By June 22, the protest had escalated into a sustained camp-out. The group explicitly stated it would not disperse until the Education Minister stepped down, linking the occupation directly to the NEET medical entrance examination scandal — a nationwide admission test to be eligible to enter into Medical Colleges and Universities was cancelled on May 12 after investigators uncovered a multi-state racket that had scanned and circulated a handwritten question paper on WhatsApp and Telegram, forcing over 2.2 million students to sit for a re-test. In addition to holding the National Testing Agency (NTA) directly accountable for these systemic failures, the movement has also broadened its scope to oppose the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). Condemning the NEP as part of an anti-student agenda, protesters and their allies are demanding systemic reforms to safeguard a genuinely equitable, accessible, and democratic education framework nationwide.

As of June 28, protesters remained camped at the site, where renowned innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike after the Central Government failed to respond to his June 27 ultimatum over the student crisis; Dipke has also alleged that BJP supporters had assaulted protesters and journalists there during the demonstration over the NEET paper leak and exam irregularities.

The physical presence served three functions: it proved that CJP’s following was not purely virtual; it provided a media hook that amplified the narrative beyond the movement’s own channels; and it escalated the stakes, bringing policing and surveillance to the fore.

Celebrated allies and cross-generational solidarity

On June 2, Sonam Wangchuk — a well-known Ladakh-based engineer, education reformer, and climate activist — announced that he would join the June 6 protest if no action was taken by June 5, declaring that “any self-respecting Minister should resign if things go so wrong.” After speaking with Dipke, he concluded that the campaign was “highly patriotic” and free of “foreign forces,” explicitly rebutting the state’s emerging narrative of external manipulation.

Wangchuk joined the Jantar Mantar demonstration on June 6 and a Bengaluru protest on June 15. Actor and activist Prakash Raj joined the 15 June Bengaluru protest at Freedom Park, addressing a rain-soaked crowd alongside Wangchuk and Dipke. Actor Atul Kulkarni likewise urged young citizens to join, while the movement named official spokespersons — investigative journalist Saurav Das, public policy professional Ashutosh Ranka, and political researcher Vijeta Dahiya — to manage its expanding media interface.

The endorsement of figures with established records in education reform and civil society complicated the state’s discursive strategy of dismissing CJP as immature or foreign-funded. It also altered the visual register of the protests: alongside cockroach masks and memes, the cameras now captured nationally recognized faces standing under umbrellas with examination papers in hand.

State and party responses

Once CJP crossed a visibility threshold, state responses followed along three axes. Regulatory and technical measures included reports that, within a week of its launch, the CJP website was taken down and social media content mentioning the group was geo-blocked or restricted. Screenshots of “account withheld in India” notices circulated online, reinforcing the narrative that powerful institutions could not take a joke.

See also: Tense Exchange at London Lecture as CJI Surya Kant Faces Questions on Dissent in India

Within hours of the attempted restriction, CJP launched a replacement X account under the handle @Cockroachisback, with its first post declaring, “You thought you can get rid of us? Lol,” accompanied by an AI-generated poster reading “Cockroach Is Back.” The new account gained 23,800 followers in its first 90 minutes and carried a bio that simply stated: “Cockroaches don’t die.”

Legal pushback came through a public interest litigation framing CJP’s use of courtroom remarks and judicial imagery as an illegitimate “commercialization” that misled the public and harmed judicial dignity. Discursively, the state and its allies dismissed CJP as “foreign-funded,” an opposition front, or merely irresponsible youth, avoiding engagement with the substance of its demands.

Opposition leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav of the of the Samajwadi Party and Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have referenced CJP as a symbol of public frustration. Other figures have offered more direct backing; for example, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja expressed unwavering support for the CJP-led protests regarding the NEET paper leak crisis. Despite this varied backing, some leaders still remain skeptical of the movement.

Why this matters

The movement has already produced a measurable effect: It has placed examination integrity, judicial–executive appointment patterns, and platform governance onto a public agenda that youth constituencies had previously addressed through individualized complaint rather than collective claim. Whether CJP consolidates into a formal advocacy structure, fractures under state pressure, or is absorbed into existing party architectures will provide further data on the lifecycle of meme-driven mobilization in an environment where formal bans are absent but infrastructural throttling is in effect.

[KS]