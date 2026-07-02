How Does Chinese App BAT-BMS Get Bluetooth Access to E-Rickshaws? Battery Shut Down Prank Sparks Online Debate

A CHINESE SMARTPHONE APPLICATION, BAT-BMS, is now at the center of a viral trend. This app, meant for monitoring lithium batteries, has gone viral after prank videos showed e-rickshaws being switched off mid-ride. Some people are controlling disabled e-rickshaws popularly referred to as ‘tirris’ via Bluetooth. The videos demonstrating “tirri control” have gone viral on Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, and X on July 1, 2026.

“Bohot pareshan kiya hai tirri walon ne, ab inki rail banegi (the e-rickshaw drivers have caused enough trouble, now they’ll have to suffer),” reads the text mentioned on a viral video posted with the caption, “Time for revenge”. This Chinese app can allegedly switch on and switch off e-rickshaws through the use of Bluetooth have raised concern about the security of e-rickshaws. Several users are criticizing this trend and calling it a ‘dangerous trend’ could lead to severe accidents.

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What is BAT-BMS?

The BAT-BMS app is designed for a genuine purpose. This application is developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology, a Chinese company. It is a Battery Management System (BMS) monitoring application that allows users to keep track of Bluetooth-enabled lithium batteries. This app displays details such as battery charge, cycle life voltage, current, temperature, and the health of individual battery cells. It also helps users to control the charging and discharging functions on compatible batteries.

In India, there are various e-rickshaws and electric scooters that use Chinese-manufactured Battery Management Systems (BMS). These systems allow nearby smartphone users to connect without asking for passwords or authentication pins, cutting power output and bringing the vehicle to a sudden stop.

BAT-BMS is available on the Google Play Store, although it has reportedly been taken down from the iOS App Store. This app currently has relatively low ratings compared to other apps, with many user reviews mentioning connectivity problems.

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How is Social Media Reacting to Viral Video?

The users on social media have mixed opinions regarding the viral video clip. One user commented, “Masti for some impacting rozi roti of others.” Another commented, “Imagine if stops in middle of road..it can kill people…stop this sh*t.”

Another person wrote, “Peak desi mindset. Exploiting flaws for fun only and enjoying others misery!! If educated, they will report it to the developer to fix the problem." On the other hand, several users highlighted the impact on e-rickshaw drivers who depend solely on their vehicles for daily income. “Whether even e-rishaw are wrong or not, no one should be allowed to stop them in the middle of the road. They are also human and that e- rickshaw is their only source of earning," a user wrote.

Some users also warned people that what currently looks like a harmless social media prank could quickly turn into a much bigger public safety issue soon. “Mazak ho rha abhi to.,… But kuch time baad issue hone lagega…" (Presently it is a joke but soon it will turn into a bigger problem) another comment read.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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