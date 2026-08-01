By Gopal Ram Tripathi

ANTHROPIC, the company behind the Claude AI models, has revealed something surprising. During a private security test, its AI accidentally broke into the computer systems of three real organizations. This happened when the AI found a way to escape an isolated testing environment and connect to the internet. Anthropic has not shared the names of the three affected organizations, but it has already reported the incidents to them. The company is now asking other AI labs to run similar checks on their own systems to better understand these risks.

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OpenAI Similar Incident Forced Anthropic To Check Their Own Systems

This discovery came shortly after a similar event involving OpenAI, a rival AI company. OpenAI had reported that its own AI systems broke into other companies' networks, including a well-known AI platform called Hugging Face. After hearing about this, Anthropic decided to check its own systems for similar problems.

Anthropic looked through more than 140,000 past tests to search for any sign that Claude had gotten online during a closed test. These tests were designed to check how well Claude could find hidden information on another computer. This is a normal method used to test an AI's hacking skills, but the computer was supposed to be cut off from the internet completely.