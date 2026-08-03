Before He Founded Apple: How Abdul Lateef Jandali Became Steve Jobs and Met His Biological Father Not Knowing Who He Was

As per reports, Steve Jobs’ biological parents were Dr. Abdulfattah "John" Jandali and Joanne Carole Schieble (Simpson). Jandali was from a wealthy family of Syrian descent and grew up in a Muslim household, whereas Schieble was an American Catholic from a Swiss-German family. The duo crossed paths during their time at the University of Wisconsin, where Jandali was a professor and Schieble was a student, according to various press reports.

The duo allegedly fell in love, but their relationship did not last long, as Schieble’s family disapproved of Jandali’s Muslim faith, which resulted in their separation. However, several reports suggest that Schieble was pregnant at the time and later gave up the child for adoption. The child was ultimately adopted by Paul and Clara Jobs in 1955 and was named Steven Paul Jobs.

Steve Jobs began tracking down his biological parents after his mother Paula died in 1986. He later on learned about his biological mother, Joanne Simpson, and his sister, Mona Simpson. He also discovered who his biological father was. But fate had already made the father and son cross each other's paths long before they knew who they were to each other.

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Abdulfattah Jandali came from a well-to-do family with a good reputation in society. Jandali was born in Syria in 1931 and held multiple degrees in political science and economics, including a PhD. Jandali was also a successful businessman.

When Steve Jobs Met His Biological Father Accidentally

Long before Jobs discovered who his biological parents were, he had accidentally met his father at a restaurant that Jandali owned in Silicon Valley, California, USA. According to a report by The New York Times, Steve Jobs had visited Jandali’s restaurant, where the duo met and shook each other's hands, not knowing that they were father and son. Jandali told The New York Times, "All of the successful technology people used to come there. Even Steve Jobs... he was a sweet guy and a big tipper."

When Jobs found out that Jandali was his biological father, he refused to meet him. As per reports, he never forgave his father for abandoning him in the first place. There are other narratives as well that suggest Jobs never approached him because he was afraid their relationship could be exploited. Jandali discovered that Steve Jobs was his son in 2006 but never initiated any contact. Steve Jobs shared in a 60 Minutes interview about their first encounter, saying, "I shook his hand, and he shook mine, and that's all."