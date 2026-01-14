Web of Palantir Technologies, SpaceX, and LinkedIn Connected Through One Company—PayPal whose Employees Left to Create their Own Empire Leading to the Birth of the PayPal Mafia

In 1997, a trio of tech professionals-Peter Thiel, Max Levchin, and Luke Nosek started a company called FieldLink. A lesser-known part of PayPal’s history is its early phase as Confinity. FieldLink was later renamed Confinity.

The company initially focused on developing software for various handheld devices. However, as time went on, the business evolved. In 1999, Confinity became PayPal, a digital wallet and electronic payment system that allows users to transfer money online.

The company later merged with X.com, a financial services platform co-founded by Elon Musk, Ed Ho, Harris Fricker, and Christopher Payne. In 2002, PayPal went public, and Peter Thiel took over as CEO of X.com.

Subsequently, in October 2002, the company was acquired by eBay for a staggering $1.5 billion, a deal valued at approximately $2.7 billion today. During the acquisition, several employees moved to eBay, but many chose to leave due to eBay’s more conventional work culture.

Around 38 employees who had been part of PayPal decided to go against the grain and start their own ventures. Little did the world know that many of them would later become the driving forces shaping the contemporary fields of business, technology, and media. Some of these former PayPal employees who left to build their own companies later came to be known as the PayPal Mafia.

The Epic of the PayPal Mafia