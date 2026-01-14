Web of Palantir Technologies, SpaceX, and LinkedIn Connected Through One Company—PayPal whose Employees Left to Create their Own Empire Leading to the Birth of the PayPal Mafia

Key Points:
The PayPal Mafia emerged from early PayPal employees who went on to found or lead some of Silicon Valley’s most powerful companies.
Members like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Reid Hoffman built ventures collectively worth trillions.
In October 2002, eBay acquired PayPal for $1.5 billion. Many employees left and created their own successful business ventures.
The term “PayPal Mafia” is a recurring phrase in the field of technology, with many crediting it as the epicentre of some of the most successful businesses in Silicon Valley, California, USA. Members of this renowned group of tech professionals went on to establish their own ventures, which together are worth trillions of dollars today.
But how did employees of a single financial payment company founded in 1998 go on to create their own empires?
Billionaire tech moguls such as SpaceX owner Elon Musk, Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman were all once employed at PayPal. Their journey from being employees to leading their own companies began in December 1997—the origin of PayPal, which was then known as FieldLink.
In 1997, a trio of tech professionals-Peter Thiel, Max Levchin, and Luke Nosek started a company called FieldLink. A lesser-known part of PayPal’s history is its early phase as Confinity. FieldLink was later renamed Confinity.
The company initially focused on developing software for various handheld devices. However, as time went on, the business evolved. In 1999, Confinity became PayPal, a digital wallet and electronic payment system that allows users to transfer money online.
The company later merged with X.com, a financial services platform co-founded by Elon Musk, Ed Ho, Harris Fricker, and Christopher Payne. In 2002, PayPal went public, and Peter Thiel took over as CEO of X.com.
Subsequently, in October 2002, the company was acquired by eBay for a staggering $1.5 billion, a deal valued at approximately $2.7 billion today. During the acquisition, several employees moved to eBay, but many chose to leave due to eBay’s more conventional work culture.
Around 38 employees who had been part of PayPal decided to go against the grain and start their own ventures. Little did the world know that many of them would later become the driving forces shaping the contemporary fields of business, technology, and media. Some of these former PayPal employees who left to build their own companies later came to be known as the PayPal Mafia.
San Francisco and Silicon Valley are among the world’s major tech hubs, with Silicon Valley being home to some of the most successful businesses. Over the years, many tech groups such as the Open AI Mafia and the Facebook Mafia have emerged. However, the name of the PayPal Mafia still echoes across Silicon Valley as the original pioneers.
The term PayPal Mafia gained widespread attention in 2007 after it appeared in a cover story by Jeffrey M. O’Brien in Fortune magazine. He credited PayPal alumni with representing a “new generation of wealth and power.” Two decades later, members of the PayPal Mafia are paving the way for the future of technology.
As of 13 January 2026, Peter Thiel has a net worth of $26.1 billion, according to Forbes’ latest reports. Thiel is the co-founder of several successful and influential businesses, including data-mining software company Palantir Technologies and Founders Fund, a venture capital firm. Thiel’s contributions to technology are often balanced against his involvement in political activism.
He is frequently referred to as the “Don of the PayPal Mafia” and was also the first outside investor in Facebook. According to Incomediary, Facebook has an estimated net worth of over $1 trillion.
According to a report by The New York Times, the co-founder of Palantir Technologies is one of the biggest backers of President Donald Trump. Many believe that Thiel was among the billionaire supporters who pushed J.D. Vance’s name for the position of Vice President of the United States.
One other prominent member of the mafia club is SpaceX owner Elon Musk, whose net worth is estimated at $725.4 billion. Musk’s association with PayPal dates back to 1999. Just a few years prior to the introduction of PayPal, Greg Kouri and the Musk brothers—Elon and Kimbal Musk started Zip2, which offered maps and business listings to online newspapers in 1995.
Four years later, an information technology company named Compaq acquired Zip2 for a whopping $307 million. Elon Musk and his associates then founded X.com, which later merged with Confinity, leading to the advent of PayPal.
Other than the richest man on the planet, the PayPal Mafia also included several other prominent members, such as LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and YouTube co-founders Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim, among others.
Hoffman’s contributions have had a lasting impact, especially in social networking media. He co-founded LinkedIn, a networking site launched in December 2002 to connect professionals and build a social network in the professional space.
He was also among the early investors in Open AI, an artificial intelligence company. His current net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion, and he has also invested in Airbnb, which went public in 2020.
The trillion-dollar club of Silicon Valley has led the way for future business leaders and created a pathway for emerging start ups to carry its legacy forward. Silicon Valley has evolved into a hub of influential tech mafias, where interconnected networks form a web that ultimately shapes global business and technology.
