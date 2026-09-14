Why Distracted Driving Is a Leading Cause of Car Accidents

DISTRACTED DRIVING is a major cause of car accidents because it causes drivers to divert their attention away from their primary task of safely operating a vehicle. In 2024, distracted driving accidents led to 3,208 lives lost, showing the serious and real consequences of losing focus while driving. Additionally, the Rodney Okano Car Accident Lawyer Law Firm ranked distracted driving as the fourth most common cause of car accidents in Las Vegas.

One of the most dangerous distractions is using a cell phone, as sending a text message can take your eyes off the road for about five seconds, which is long enough to travel the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed at 55 mph.

Safe driving requires full attention and avoiding any non-driving activity.

The Three Categories of Driving Distractions

Driver distraction can be categorized into three types:

● Visual Distractions: Which take your eyes off the road

● Manual Distractions: Which involve taking your hands off the wheel

● Cognitive Distractions: Which divert your mind from driving

Activities like adjusting the audio or climate controls can fall into any of these three categories.

Visual Distractions

Visual distractions are one of the most common distractions for drivers, as they include any activity that diverts attention away from the road ahead. Whether glancing at a navigation system or reading roadside signs, these brief moments of inattention can compromise road safety and slow reaction time.

Manual Distractions

Manual distractions happen when drivers take one or both hands off the wheel while driving. Common examples include reaching for things inside the car, eating, or changing the audio settings.

These actions can slow reaction time, making it harder to respond to sudden hazards on the road.

Cognitive Distractions

Cognitive distractions can take a driver's mind off the road, even if their eyes are on it. Unlike other distractions, these mental diversions are hard to notice. Examples include:

● Having a text conversation

● Chatting with passengers

● Driving while stressed or tired

● Using speech-to-text while driving

A driver who is paying attention to the road but is mentally distracted still faces a serious risk of being involved in traffic accidents.

Common Distracted Driving Behaviors That Cause Car Accidents

Many behaviors can lead to motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. Using smartphones to text ranks as one of the most dangerous because it involves all three types of distractions: visual, manual, and cognitive.

Other common distractions include eating or drinking while driving, talking to passengers, and adjusting audio or navigation systems. Understanding these common distractions can help prevent distracted driving crashes.

Texting and Smartphone Use While Driving

Texting and smartphone use are among the most dangerous distracted driving behaviors on the road today. When drivers choose to read messages, scroll social media, or respond to notifications, they take their focus entirely away from driving. Teen drivers and young drivers are especially vulnerable to this habit.

Common smartphone-related distractions include:

● Reading or sending text messages

● Scrolling through social media feeds

● Checking notifications or app alerts

Eating or Drinking Behind the Wheel

Eating or drinking while driving is a behavior that many don’t see as a serious risk. Handling food or a beverage takes hands off the wheel, reducing the driver's ability to react to sudden road hazards, such as lane changes, pedestrians, or road construction.

Talking to Passengers

Conversations with passengers can take a driver's attention away from the road, making it easier to drive distracted. Talking while driving creates mental distractions that can decrease awareness of what's happening around you, raising the risk of accidents. Keeping conversations short can help ensure you stay focused on driving safely.

Adjusting In-Car Controls and Navigation Systems

Playing with GPS systems or infotainment screens diverts your focus and hands from the road. Drivers usually spend about 40 seconds configuring these items inside their vehicles, which boosts the risk of collisions. Setting up your navigation before you start driving can help keep you focused on the road.