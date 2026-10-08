Nobel Physics Prize Awarded for Discovery of ‘Ghostly Messengers’ From the Cosmos

Commenting on why Halzen’s work is important, Mark Pearce, chair of the Nobel committee for physics, said: “The neutrino has such peculiar properties: the fact that it interacts so infrequently in material – and in this case that it’s a way of bringing us information about distant cosmic sources that we are unable to acquire in other ways.”

Most of what we know about the Universe comes from light. But some of its most extreme environments can hide their secrets from light altogether. High-energy neutrinos give us another way to see them.

Halzen, who is based at the University Wisconsin-Madison, has helped turn these elusive particles into a new tool for astronomy. Neutrinos interact so weakly with matter that they can travel through stars, galaxies and even entire planets almost undisturbed. That makes them extraordinarily difficult to detect — but also uniquely valuable messengers from the cosmos.

The challenge is that high-energy neutrinos coming from objects beyond our Solar System are exceptionally rare. To catch enough of them, physicists need a detector on an enormous scale – around a cubic kilometre.

In 1988, Halzen proposed a remarkably bold solution: use the Antarctic ice itself.

Natural detector

Deep beneath the South Pole, the ice is exceptionally clear. Scientists drill narrow boreholes deep into it and lower long strings of light sensors more than a kilometre beneath the surface. Once the holes refreeze, the sensors become embedded inside an enormous natural detector.

Most neutrinos pass straight through the Earth and through IceCube without leaving any trace. But occasionally, a neutrino collides with matter in or near the ice and produces a charged particle such as a muon.

That muon can move through the ice faster than light does in ice, producing a faint cone of blue light known as Cherenkov radiation. This does not mean it is travelling faster than the universal speed limit: light moves more slowly through ice than through a vacuum.

By measuring the timing and pattern of this light across many buried sensors, IceCube can reconstruct the muon’s path and infer the direction from which the original neutrino arrived.

In effect, the muon leaves a glowing trail through the ice that allows scientists to work backwards towards the neutrino’s source in the sky.

In 2013, IceCube reported the first strong evidence for a population of extremely high-energy neutrinos coming from beyond our solar system.

This was a major breakthrough because neutrinos behave very differently from other particles reaching us from space. Cosmic rays, for example, are electrically charged. Magnetic fields bend their paths as they travel through the universe, so by the time they arrive at Earth it can be extremely difficult to work out where they came from.