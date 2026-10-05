Gyanesh Kumar Under Fire as Keralam Govt. Launches an Anti-Corruption Enquiry over a 2006 Graft Allegation Case

AMID THE ALLEGATIONS OF MISCONDUCT against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Keralam government has ordered for a detailed vigilance inquiry into an alleged case of corruption which dates back to 2006, during Kumar’s tenure as the Public Works Department (PWD) secretary. The allegations arise out of a road development project in Kerala, 2006, where complaints of alleged corruption, alongside the suicide of a Malaysian engineer engaged in the project, had stirred a major controversy and vigilance inquiry.

The resurrection of this old case took place after a complaint was submitted by Malayinkeezhu Venugopal—member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC)—alleging the improper conclusion to the vigilance inquiries that were ongoing against the then PWD secretary, Gyanesh Kumar. Upon receiving the complaint, Keralam Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, ordered for a detailed vigilance investigation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the alleged cases of corruption and Malaysian engineer’s suicide.

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The complaint was discussed with Keralam CM VD Satheesan, following which the Director of Vigilance, Major Abraham, was directed to initiate a detailed investigation.

What Happened in 2006 ?

In 2006, Gyanesh Kumar was the PWD secretary in Kerala. A major road development project was being undertaken by the Kerala government with the collaboration of the World Bank. It was a Rs 215 crore project to develop MC Road from Angamaly to Thiruvananthapuram, with a Malaysian company as the project lead. However, an incident involving the death of the project engineer, Lee See Ben, sparked a series of allegations about irregularities and misconduct. Lee See Ben was a Malaysian engineer who was involved with the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).