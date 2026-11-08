Big Tech, AI, and the quiet expansion of digital surveillance in Nigeria

AI adds another dimension to this problem. Data can help train models, improve recommendations, and power automated decisions. However, the greater the volume and variety of information companies can access, the more important it becomes to establish clear limits on its collection and use.

The concern is not that every company collecting data is necessarily acting maliciously. Rather, it is that systems designed to maximize commercial value from information can create incentives to collect more data than people reasonably expect or understand.

Inclusion at what cost?

For millions of people, AI offers opportunities that were previously difficult to access. Students can use AI tools to support learning, small businesses can improve their operations, and journalists can explore new approaches to research and production.

In countries such as Nigeria, where access to resources and professional services can be uneven, these tools could help narrow certain gaps. AI systems that support local languages and reflect diverse cultural experiences could also make digital services more accessible.

Yet inclusion should mean more than allowing people to use a technology. It should also mean ensuring that they understand the conditions under which they use it and retain meaningful rights over their information.

Many digital services are governed by lengthy terms and privacy policies that users may accept without fully understanding the implications. Some AI products also raise questions about whether information submitted through prompts, uploaded documents, or other interactions may be retained or used to improve models.

The precise practices differ between companies and products. Nevertheless, users need clear explanations of what information is collected, why it is needed, how long it is retained, and whether it may be used for purposes beyond the immediate service.

Without these safeguards, the benefits of AI inclusion risk coming with an invisible cost: reduced control over personal information.

When corporate power begins to resemble surveillance

The connection between big tech and authoritarianism requires careful examination. Authoritarianism is not simply the collection of data by private companies. It involves the concentration and exercise of power in ways that undermine accountability, rights, and freedoms.

However, extensive corporate data collection can create conditions that make surveillance easier. Detailed personal information can support profiling, targeted persuasion and the prediction of individual behavior. Depending on the circumstances, businesses, governments, or other actors may exploit these capabilities.

The risks become particularly serious when personal data can be accessed or shared without adequate safeguards, when automated systems make consequential decisions without meaningful oversight, or when people have little opportunity to challenge how their information is used.

Concentrated corporate power adds another concern. When a small number of companies control widely used digital platforms, AI services, and large pools of information, individuals may have few practical alternatives. Leaving a platform may mean losing access to professional networks, customers, communities, or essential services.

This does not mean that every AI system is a surveillance tool or that every technology company intends to restrict freedom. It means that the infrastructure of digital life deserves scrutiny because its capabilities can be used in ways that extend beyond their original commercial purpose.