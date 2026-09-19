AMID THE ONGOING COMMOTION on the future of Humanity and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Google’s AI Model Gemini has taken the world by storm after it reportedly hacked three companies during a cyber-security capability test in May 2026, and that too in an autonomous fashion. Experts and professionals are claiming it to be the first known case of Gemini being able to carry out such an act.

The hacks were confirmed by the company on Friday, September 18, 2026, almost three months after the hacking event took place. This cyber-security test event was part of a test run by the company Irregular, which was also involved in similar incidents that were disclosed by OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta.

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It was only after The Wall Street Journal reached out with the inquiries this week, that the information about these hacks were being disclosed. The company, Irregular, reportedly notified Google about the hacks at the end of July.

AI Models Hack Internal Systems of Three Companies

The disclosure regarding these three hacks have revealed certain critical advances that AI models have made in recent times. In one of the cases, the AI model guessed the passwords correctly before gaining access to a protected system. In the other two, the model was able to find the credentials in a public repository, allowing it to access the protected systems. What was most striking was that, in all three, the model stopped its inroads into the company’s system after ensuring it had accessed a real system.