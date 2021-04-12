Monday, April 12, 2021
Scientists: Relaxing Lockdown Could Result In Third Covid-19 Wave In UK
Life Style Health & Fitness

Scientists: Relaxing Lockdown Could Result In Third Covid-19 Wave In UK

The scientists made their comments as Britain prepares to loosen some of the latest lockdown restrictions

0
Covid-19
The first coronavirus vaccine jab was given to over 32 million people. Pixabay

British scientists have warned that the British government is risking the third Covid-19 wave by easing the lockdown too soon, local media reported.

“There are areas in West Yorkshire, the Black Country, and other regions that still have high infection rates. However, many people there cannot afford to self-isolate. We need to tackle that issue urgently or the virus will come back again,” Leeds University medical school Associate Professor Stephen Griffin told the Observer on Sunday.

“It’s worrying. There are far too many virus hotspots and not enough attention being paid to controlling infections that might spread from them,” said Griffin, Xinhua news agency reported.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Professor Lawrence Young of Warwick medical school said: “The test, trace and isolate system that is supposed to contain outbreaks has not worked well, and even when people test positive, they are not isolating. We need a properly funded system for quarantining infected people. We don’t have that and that raises the risk we could head back into trouble again quite quickly.”

Covid-19
Scientists believe the British government is putting the country at risk of a third Covid-19 wave by relaxing the lockdown too quickly. Pixabay

The scientists made their remarks as Britain is poised to partly ease the current lockdown restrictions, the third of its kind since the start of the pandemic in the country, on Monday.

From Monday, non-essential shops will reopen and pubs and restaurants will reopen outdoors at a time when Britain moves to step two of the roadmap out of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Meanwhile, hairdressers and barbers, as well as gyms, can reopen, along with zoos, theme parks, libraries, and community centers.

Experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants and the third wave of a pandemic on the European continent.

Covid-19
Any ten individuals infected with Covid-19 will infect between eight and ten others. Pixabay

More than 32 million people have been given the first coronavirus vaccine jab, according to the official figures.

The estimated coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, in England is unchanged at between 0.8 and one, according to the latest official data.

ALSO READ: Natural Antioxidants Might Help Fight The New GI Symptoms in COVID Patients

It means that, on average, every 10 people who have Covid-19 will infect between eight and 10 others.

Government advisory scientists said the situation is too variable in some regions to produce a Britain-wide R rate, but the number is believed to be above one in some parts of the country, which means the outbreak could grow exponentially.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (IANS/KB)

