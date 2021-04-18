Sunday, April 18, 2021
Lead StoryUSA

Scott Rudin To ‘Step Back’ After Bullying Allegations

The move came more than a week after The Hollywood Reporter's cover story on Rudin included allegations of the producer hurling glass plates, staples, and baked potatoes at former employees

Rudin
Theater Producer, Scott Rudin. VOA

Amid mounting anger over allegations of bullying, Broadway and Hollywood producer Scott Rudin broke his silence Saturday, saying he was “profoundly sorry” and would step back from his theater work.

“After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows,” Rudin said in a statement.

The move came more than a week after The Hollywood Reporter’s cover story on Rudin contained accounts of the producing heavyweight throwing glass bowls, staples, and baked potatoes at former employees. In his statement Saturday, he did not deny the allegations.

Rudin
Following these bullying allegations, Rudin issued an apology message. Unsplash

“Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly. I am now taking steps that I should have taken years ago to address this behavior,” he said.

The revelations in the Reporter also prompted the performers’ unions SAG-AFTRA, Actors’ Equity, and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 to come together to condemn harassment of entertainment employees.

The revelations also prompted Tony Award-winner Karen Olivo to pull out of returning to “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” once it reopens. There are also plans for a protest March on Broadway on Wednesday, with stops at both Rudin’s office, as well as the Winter Garden Theatre, where Rudin is producing the Broadway revival of “The Music Man.” There’s also a campaign to persuade Actors’ Equity to add Rudin to a Do Not Worklist.

In his statement, Rudin mentioned the upcoming reopening of Broadway after the pandemic shuttered theaters for more than a year. He said he did not want to “interrupt” the work ahead.

“My passionate hope and expectation are that Broadway will reopen successfully very soon and that the many talented artists associated with it will once again begin to thrive and share their artistry with the world. I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well-deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1,500 people working on these shows.” (VOA/KB)

