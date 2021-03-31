Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Seizures Induced By COVID Related To Higher Death Risk
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Seizures Induced By COVID Related To Higher Death Risk

For the study, the team analyzed medical information for 197 hospitalized patients with Covid-19 who underwent electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring

0
Patients who had seizures needed to be hospitalized for a longer time. Pixabay

Some hospitalized patients with COVID experience non-convulsive seizures, which may put them at a higher death risk, suggests a new study.

The study, published in the Annals of Neurology, suggests that neurological complications may be an important contributor to the morbidity and mortality associated with coronavirus.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Death Risk
The morbidity and mortality associated with coronavirus can be exacerbated by neurological complications. Pixabay

“There is increasing evidence that non-convulsive seizures can damage the brain and make outcomes worse, similar to convulsions,” Westover added.

For the study, the team analyzed medical information for 197 hospitalized patients with COVID who underwent electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring — tests that detect electrical activity of the brain using small metal discs attached to the scalp.

ALSO READ: Depression Alters The Processing of Visual Information: Study

The EEG tests detected nonconvulsive seizures in 9.6 percent of patients, some of whom had no prior neurological problems.

Patients who had seizures needed to be hospitalized for a longer time, and they were four times more likely to die while in the hospital than patients without seizures — suggesting that neurological complications may be an important contributor to the higher death risk, morbidity and mortality associated with COVID. (IANS/KB)

Previous article‘1232 Kms’: Vinod Kapri’s Documentary On The Plight Of Migrant Workers
Next articleWanted To Do Something For Fellow Dreamers: Ranveer On Music Label

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Online casino trends 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the last ten years, we’ve seen a gradual shift away from land-based casino gaming to online equivalents. During 2020, online casino use rose...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Stress, Boredom Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Increased Cigarette Smoking Habits in Public

NewsGram Desk - 0
The US-based survey has revealed that stress, increased free time, and feelings of boredom may have contributed to an increase in the number of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

New Device To “Inactive” Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation. The technology has passed an expert panel review and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Online casino trends 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In the last ten years, we’ve seen a gradual shift away from land-based casino gaming to online equivalents. During 2020, online casino use rose...
Read more

Stress, Boredom Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Increased Cigarette Smoking Habits in Public

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US-based survey has revealed that stress, increased free time, and feelings of boredom may have contributed to an increase in the number of...
Read more

New Device To “Inactive” Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have developed a set of equipment that could inactivate coronavirus with electron beam irradiation. The technology has passed an expert panel review and...
Read more

Here’s How Peanut Butter Can Help You To Lose Weight

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Peanut butter has multiple health benefits -- it has an enviable combination of protein and fibers. The driving factor in this growth is that...
Read more

‘AI-For-India 1.0’ Workshop To Upskill 10 Lakh Indian Students

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras' startup GUVI on Wednesday collaborated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to upskill 10 lakh...
Read more

Carbon Tracker: Investors Are Wary Of Fossil Fuels

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The value of share offerings in fossil fuel producing and related companies dropped by $123 billion in the last decade underperforming a key world...
Read more

Wanted To Do Something For Fellow Dreamers: Ranveer On Music Label

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is proud of how his music label IncInk has grown over the past two years. The actor, who started the...
Read more

Seizures Induced By COVID Related To Higher Death Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Some hospitalized patients with COVID experience non-convulsive seizures, which may put them at a higher death risk, suggests a new study. The study, published in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada