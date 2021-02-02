Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Sharmistha Mukherjee Wants To Publish Her Father’s Diaries

Sharmistha Mukherjee wants to publish her father's handwritten diaries. She has been left with her father's impressive book and pipe collection

Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee's diaries would be published by his daughter. Pixabay

Sharmistha Mukherjee, national spokesperson of the Congress and the daughter of former India President late Pranab Mukherjee, said that she is contemplating to come out with a book based on her father’s handwritten diaries.

Announcing this at a session with Rasheed Kidwai during the Kalinga Literary Festival, Sharmistha said that though she would like to write her father’s biography, she faced a moral and ethical dilemma of what to include and what not to mention in the proposed book.

Sharmistha, who is also a classical dancer, spoke on a range of subjects. Apparently, Mukherjee has left her with 8,000 books and a collection of pipes that he used to smoke.

Mukherjee
Late Indian President Pranab Mukherjee. Pixabay

Talking about ‘The Presidential Years’, the fourth and concluding volume of Mukherjee’s memoirs, Sharmistha said, “This is completely my father’s book. I may or may not agree with everything mentioned in it, but I am glad that it is out. However, I feel terribly sad that he is not there to talk about his work.”

She also said that the former President religiously wrote diaries. “Writing diary was a daily ritual for him. Despite his hectic schedule, he would never miss his morning walk, puja and writing the diary,” she said.

Talking about a biography of Mukherjee, Sharmistha said, “Well, I would definitely love to have one and as I have the diaries, I will publish them. However, the form is yet to be decided, I am working on that.” (IANS)

