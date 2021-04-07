Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Signal Experiments With Cryptocurrency-Based Peer-To-Peer Transfers
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Signal Experiments With Cryptocurrency-Based Peer-To-Peer Transfers

Signal Payments makes it easy to connect a MobileCoin wallet to Signal so you can send and receive money, keep track of your balance, and check your transaction history all from one app

0
Signal
Signal App Logo. Wikimedia Commons

Taking a cue from its rival WhatsApp, the fast-growing encrypted messaging app Signal has announced to let users send money in cryptocurrency to friends and relatives, as it tests a new peer-to-peer payments system in the beta version of its app.

Called Signal Payments, the new feature that is available in the UK first will currently support a privacy-focused payments network called MobileCoin, which has its own currency, MOB.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“As always, our goal is to keep your data in your hands rather than ours; MobileCoin’s design means Signal does not have access to your balance, full transaction history, or funds,” said Jun Harada, Signal’s head of growth and communication.

Signal
The new feature, called Signal Payments, will initially support a privacy-focused payments network called MobileCoin. Wikimedia Commons

“You can also transfer your funds at any time if you want to switch to another app or service,” he said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The company said it aims payments in Signal to be fast, private, and work well on mobile devices.

“Signal Payments makes it easy to link a MobileCoin wallet to Signal so you can start sending funds to friends and family, receive funds from them, keep track of your balance, and review your transaction history with a simple interface,” the company said.

ALSO READ: IIIT Hyderabad Unveils A Flexible Drone

“If you want to give it a spin and let us know what you think, it’s possible to convert to/from MOB on FTX and other exchanges soon”.

WhatsApp already has a peer-to-peer payments facility in its app and is currently live in India and Brazil. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleRaindrops Can Help Identify Potentially Habitable Planets
Next articleViolent Content View Details Will Be Made Available On YouTube

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

EMA Official: There Is A Link Between Between AstraZeneca Vaccine And Blood Clots

NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a causal link between the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and very rare cases of blood clots, although it remains unclear what...
Read more
Lead Story

Indian Astronomers Connect WR Stars To Rare Supernova Explosion

NewsGram Desk - 0
Tracking a rare supernova explosion, Indian astronomers have traced it to one of the hottest kinds of stars, called Wolf-Rayet stars or WR stars. The...
Read more
Lead Story

Violent Content View Details Will Be Made Available On YouTube

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google-owned YouTube, which has removed over 83 million videos and seven billion comments for violating its community guidelines since 2018, has announced to build...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

EMA Official: There Is A Link Between Between AstraZeneca Vaccine And Blood Clots

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a causal link between the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and very rare cases of blood clots, although it remains unclear what...
Read more

Indian Astronomers Connect WR Stars To Rare Supernova Explosion

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Tracking a rare supernova explosion, Indian astronomers have traced it to one of the hottest kinds of stars, called Wolf-Rayet stars or WR stars. The...
Read more

Violent Content View Details Will Be Made Available On YouTube

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google-owned YouTube, which has removed over 83 million videos and seven billion comments for violating its community guidelines since 2018, has announced to build...
Read more

Signal Experiments With Cryptocurrency-Based Peer-To-Peer Transfers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking a cue from its rival WhatsApp, the fast-growing encrypted messaging app Signal has announced to let users send money in cryptocurrency to friends...
Read more

Raindrops Can Help Identify Potentially Habitable Planets

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The size of raindrops can help identify potentially habitable planets outside our solar system, according to new research. The study led by researchers from...
Read more

Blood Group Does Not Make A Person Vulnerable To Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
US researchers have claimed that blood group does not make a person vulnerable to Covid-19 infection nor does it increase the severity, debunking the...
Read more

Vaccine Might Not Curb Rising COVID Cases: UK Scientists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A group of scientists who advise the UK government over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak has warned against lifting restrictions as the coming...
Read more

EMS Workers Three Times At Risk Of Mental Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Emergency medical service (EMS) workers are three times more at risk of mental health problems such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) compared...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
베스트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
룰렛 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Carmine O'Shane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada