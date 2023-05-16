Sikkim Foundation : Heritage and Progress

Sikkim, nurtured in the lap of the Himalayas, celebrates its Foundation Day on May 16th every year. It marks the day when Sikkim became the 22nd state of the Indian Union in 1975. This significant occasion is an opportunity for the people of Sikkim to reflect on their rich cultural heritage, the progress they have made so far.

The history of Sikkim is fascinating and diverse. It was once an independent kingdom and a sovereign state. In 1975, the people of Sikkim voted overwhelmingly to join India, and since then, it has witnessed remarkable development and growth in various sectors.

Sikkim Foundation Day is an occasion for the people to showcase their unique traditions, customs, and cultural practices. The day is marked by beautiful cultural performances, including traditional dances, music, and art exhibitions. These cultural displays serve as a reminder of the unity in diversity that Sikkim prides on.

Over the years, Sikkim has made tremendous progress in various sectors, including education, healthcare, tourism, and infrastructure development. It is known as a model state for environmental conservation and sustainable development. The state has achieved the distinction of being India's first fully organic farming state and promoting eco-friendly practices.

On this day, the government of Sikkim organizes various events and programs to celebrate the state's foundation. These events include flag hoisting ceremonies, parades, exhibitions, and cultural competitions.