Friday, April 2, 2021
Since 1960s, Climate Change Has Reduced Global Farming Production By 21%
Environment

Since 1960s, Climate Change Has Reduced Global Farming Production By 21%

The researcher said they considered more than 200 systematic variations of the econometric model, and the results remained largely consistent

Global Farming
According to climate science, the earth is around 1 degree Celsius warmer than it would be if greenhouse emissions were not present in the atmosphere. Pixabay

Despite important agricultural advancements to feed the world in the last 60 years, a new study shows that global farming productivity is 21 percent lower than it could have been without climatic change.

According to the researchers, this is equivalent to losing about seven years of farm productivity increases since the 1960s.

The future potential impacts of climate change on global farming production have been quantified in many scientific reports, but the historic influence of anthropogenic climate change on the agricultural sector had yet to be modeled.

Global Farming
Climate change has become more pronounced in places that are already hotter, such as parts of Africa, Latin America, and Asia. Pixabay

“We find that climate change has basically wiped out about seven years of improvements in agricultural productivity over the past 60 years,” said researcher Ariel Ortiz-Boba from Cornell University.

“It is equivalent to pressing the pause button on productivity growth back in 2013 and experiencing no improvements since then. Anthropogenic climate change is already slowing us down,” Ortiz-Boba added.

For the study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, the team developed an all-encompassing econometric model linking year-to-year changes in weather and productivity measures with output from the latest climate models over six decades.

The researcher said they considered more than 200 systematic variations of the econometric model, and the results remained largely consistent.

“When we zoom into different parts of the world, we find that the historical impacts of climate change have been larger in areas already warmer, including parts of Africa, Latin America, and Asia,” he said.

Humans have already altered the climate system, the researcher said, as climate science indicates the globe is about 1 degree Celsius warmer than without atmospheric greenhouse gases. (IANS/KB)

