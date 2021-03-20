Saturday, March 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Small Daily Stressors Likely To Benefit The Brain
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Small Daily Stressors Likely To Benefit The Brain

0
daily stressors
The less stress someone experiences the more healthy they will. Unsplash

Some people report feeling no stress at all, but there may be downsides to this feeling of feeling always super-charged, say researchers. The study showed that people who reported experiencing no stress were more likely to experience better daily well-being and fewer chronic health conditions. However, they were also more likely to have a lower cognitive function, as well.

According to researcher David M. Almeida from Penn State, the study suggests that small, daily stressors could potentially benefit the brain, despite being an inconvenience. “It’s possible that experiencing stressors creates opportunities for you to solve a problem, for example, maybe fixing your computer that has suddenly broken down before an important Zoom meeting,” Almeida said.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“So experiencing these stressors may not be pleasant but they may force you to solve a problem, and this might actually be good for cognitive functioning, especially as we grow older,” Almeida added. According to the researchers, a large number of previous studies have linked stress with a greater risk for many negative outcomes, like chronic illness or worse emotional wellbeing.

daily stressors
Stress with a greater risk for many negative outcomes. Unsplash

But Almeida said that while it may make sense to believe that the less stress someone experiences the more healthy they will be, he said little research has explored that assumption. For the study, published in the journal Emotion, the researchers used data from 2,711 participants for the study. Prior to the start of the study, the participants completed a short cognition test.

ALSO READ: Low Stress Linked To Less Consumption Of Fast Food: Study

Then, the participants were interviewed each night for eight consecutive nights and answered questions about their mood, chronic conditions they may have, their physical symptoms — such as headaches, coughs, or sore throats — and what they did during that day. After analyzing the data, the researchers found that there did appear to be benefits for those who reported no stressors throughout the study, about 10 percent of the participants.

These participants were less likely to have chronic health conditions and experience better moods throughout the day. However, those who reported no daily stressors also performed lower on the cognition test, with the difference equalling more than eight years of aging. Additionally, they were also less likely to report giving or receiving emotional support, as well as less likely to experience positive things happening throughout the day. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleKnow About Native Indian Mulberry Silk, Kanjivaram
Next articleWorrying Decline In Health Of Gen X, Y In US

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

OTT is Not Eating The Television Space: Param Singh

NewsGram Desk - 0
"Ishk Par Zor Nahi" lead actor Param Singh does not believe OTT is eating into television space. "I don't think OTT decreases TV viewership or...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID-19 Partients Are at a Higher Risk of Stroke: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new US-based study has found that hospitalised Covid-19 patients are at a higher risk of stroke compared with patients who had similar infectious...
Read more
Education

‘Study In India’ Program To Attract More International Students

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ministry of Education has informed that it is deliberating on measures to increase the number of international students coming to India for higher...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

OTT is Not Eating The Television Space: Param Singh

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
"Ishk Par Zor Nahi" lead actor Param Singh does not believe OTT is eating into television space. "I don't think OTT decreases TV viewership or...
Read more

COVID-19 Partients Are at a Higher Risk of Stroke: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new US-based study has found that hospitalised Covid-19 patients are at a higher risk of stroke compared with patients who had similar infectious...
Read more

‘Study In India’ Program To Attract More International Students

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ministry of Education has informed that it is deliberating on measures to increase the number of international students coming to India for higher...
Read more

E20 Fuel-Run Transport Network To Make Indian Cities Cleaner

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This is one reform initiative that is set to be a big positive change in the use of fossil fuel to run the country's...
Read more

Common Methods For Stripping Coated Parts

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Stripping the finish off of coated parts can be a challenge for most powder coaters. While there are many ways to remove the coating...
Read more

Worrying Decline In Health Of Gen X, Y In US

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a worrying decline in the mental and physical health of recent generations as compared to their parents and grandparents when they were...
Read more

Small Daily Stressors Likely To Benefit The Brain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Some people report feeling no stress at all, but there may be downsides to this feeling of feeling always super-charged, say researchers. The study...
Read more

Know About Native Indian Mulberry Silk, Kanjivaram

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Tamil Nadu's famed kanjivaram textile technique dates back to the time of the Chola period. Chola kings are said to have invited Padmasaliya weavers...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 3 만 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Marriage Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Payday loans on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs judi online terpercaya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
007카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Elton Donohoe on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
플러스 카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada