Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Smoking Lowers Immunity, Raises The Risk Of Covid: Experts
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Smoking Lowers Immunity, Raises The Risk Of Covid: Experts

Smoking slows down the formation of specific defense mechanisms in the form of cellular (T cells, B cells), humoral circulating antibodies

0
Smoking
Tobacco use is a major risk factor for the four main Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) -- cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, and diabetes. Pixabay

If you smoke tobacco, then it is high time to crush and throw it away forever as health experts on Sunday warned that it can put you at high risk of Covid-19 by affecting your body’s immunity.

According to experts, smoking impairs lung function, thereby reducing immunity and making it harder for the body to fight off various diseases.

“In general smokers have depressed or disturbed immune systems in the form of non-specific immune defense mechanisms in the body like natural killer cells, mast cells, and macrophages,” Anshuman Kumar, Director Surgical Oncology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi, told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Smoking slows down the formation of specific defense mechanisms in the form of cellular (T cells, B cells), humoral circulating antibodies,” Kumar added.

Smoking
If you smoke tobacco, then it is high time to crush and throw it away. Pixabay

Ahead of World No Tobacco Day, which is observed on May 31, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said that smokers have up to a 50 percent higher risk of developing severe disease and death from Covid-19.

J.B. Sharma, HOD and Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Action Cancer Hospital, New Delhi, said that Covid-19 primarily affects lungs and with compromised health of lungs, a chronic smoker is surely at the higher risk of Covid-19’s severity.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, tobacco use is a major risk factor for the four main Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) — cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, and diabetes.

Apart from these diseases, smoking tobacco can also affect your gums and lead to several gum-related diseases.

Smoking
Smokers are three to six times more likely to develop gum diseases or periodontal disease as it decreases the blood supply in the gum. Pixabay

“Smokers are three to six times more likely to develop gum diseases or periodontal disease as it decreases the blood supply in the gum. They are also six times more likely to develop oral cancer than non-smokers,” Pranshu Tripathi, MDS, JR Dental, Dwarka, New Delhi, told IANS.

ALSO READ: There’s No Better Reason To Quit Smoking Than Current Epidemic

Therefore, experts find a need for smokers to visit a counselor or a mental health expert as individually delivered smoking cessation counseling can help them quit this unhealthy habit.

“There are nicotine gums available to control the urges of taking tobacco, apart from that counseling and mental health experts are also available,” Kumar said.

Tobacco cessation therapy is majorly divided into two parts — psycho counseling and medicinal therapy. As per Vaishakhi Mallik, Associate Director, Vital Strategies, public education campaigns are a critical tactic to highlight the health harms of tobacco use, support cessation efforts, and addressing the tobacco epidemic. (IANS/KB)

(covid and smoking, smoking increases covid risk, smoking lowers immunity, why quit smoking, World No Tobacco Day)

Previous articleAyurveda: The True Way To Restore Your Health And Happiness
Next articleIndia’s Distorted History Being Taught In Schools

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more
Lead Story

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more
India

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more

The Ayurveda Vs Allopathy Debate

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht In the midst of the current COVID-19 epidemic, a new dispute has erupted concerning the two medical treatment approaches of Ayurveda and...
Read more

Indian-Origin Family Hailed For Returning Lost $1mn Lottery Ticket

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY We frequently come across tales of people who have set excellent examples of honesty and integrity. However, regardless of our age, this...
Read more

Contribution Of Hindu Temples In India During Covid Crisis

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Several Hindu temples from throughout the country have stepped forward to assist the country in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Clearly, India...
Read more

“It Feels Amazing To See Independent Artists Get The Recognition They Deserve”

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With the growth and rise in popularity of independent music in the country lately, singer Armaan Malik feels Indian songs of the genre could...
Read more

Long-Term Air Pollution Exposure Doubles Risk Of Smell Loss

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Long-term exposure to particulate matter (PM) 2.5 -- a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air -- doubles the risk...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada