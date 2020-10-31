Sunday, November 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Social Isolation Causes Higher Risks of Hypertension in Women
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Social Isolation Causes Higher Risks of Hypertension in Women

Social isolation affects the health of men and women in different ways

0
Social Isolation
In a study, published in the Journal of Hypertension, the research team discovered that social isolation affects women differently. Unsplash

Middle-aged and older women who lacked social ties were much more likely than men to suffer from hypertension and stroke, warn researchers.

In a study, published in the Journal of Hypertension, the research team discovered that social isolation affects the health of men and women in different ways — including placing women at higher risk of high blood pressure.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Among older adults, social isolation is the largest known risk factor for mortality, equal only to smoking,” said study author Annalijn Conklin from the University of British Columbia in Canada.

“Our research indicates that women, in particular, are more likely to be hypertensive when they experience isolation in middle and older age,” Conklin added.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

For the findings, the research team analyzed the social ties of 28,238 adults aged 45 to 85.

They found that women who were non-partnered, engaged in fewer than three social activities a month, or had a small social network (fewer than 85 contacts) had higher odds of hypertension.

Social Isolation
The researchers found that combinations of different social ties also mattered. Unsplash

Average systolic blood pressure was highest among widowed, lone-living, and socially inactive women and the largest difference in blood pressure was between widowed and married women.

Widowed women were found to have the strongest likelihood of hypertension across all categories.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Among men, the picture was quite different. Those who were single shared a home with others and had the largest social networks had the highest blood pressure, while those who had smaller networks and lived alone had lower blood pressure.

The researchers found that combinations of different social ties also mattered.

Regular social participation appeared to have a protective effect among non-partnered women, suggesting that health care providers may want to screen for the number of monthly social activities, and include these alongside healthy diet and exercise when treating non-partnered older women.

Also Read: Living Near Green Spaces May Lower the Rate of Smoking

“Among women, the increase in blood pressure that was associated with the lack of social ties was similar to that seen with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory use, increased sodium diets pollution, or weight gain,” said Conklin.

“This represents a significant women-specific risk factor for heart disease or stroke,” Conklin added. (IANS)

Previous articleMeditation and Yoga Emerged as Top Activities During Pandemic
Next articleTulsi Kumar: How Lockdown Uplifted Independent Music

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Tulsi Kumar: How Lockdown Uplifted Independent Music

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Tulsi Kumar feels lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for independent music. She adds that the genre is here to stay because...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Meditation and Yoga Emerged as Top Activities During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the pandemic times, meditation and yoga have emerged as top health activities among people in India, a global study by wearable brand Fitbit...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Natural Antioxidants Keep Heart Healthy During COVID and Winter

NewsGram Desk - 0
In view of the winter season and COVID-19 pandemic, health experts on Saturday said that taking natural antioxidants may help keep the heart healthy...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tulsi Kumar: How Lockdown Uplifted Independent Music

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Tulsi Kumar feels lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for independent music. She adds that the genre is here to stay because...
Read more

Social Isolation Causes Higher Risks of Hypertension in Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Middle-aged and older women who lacked social ties were much more likely than men to suffer from hypertension and stroke, warn researchers. In a study,...
Read more

Meditation and Yoga Emerged as Top Activities During Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the pandemic times, meditation and yoga have emerged as top health activities among people in India, a global study by wearable brand Fitbit...
Read more

Natural Antioxidants Keep Heart Healthy During COVID and Winter

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In view of the winter season and COVID-19 pandemic, health experts on Saturday said that taking natural antioxidants may help keep the heart healthy...
Read more

Living Near Green Spaces May Lower the Rate of Smoking

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you want to quit smoking, read on. Researchers have found that living near green spaces or neighborhoods was linked to lower rates of...
Read more

Scientists Develop Coating to Get Rid of Smell Feet

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have shown that socks coated in zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO-NPs) can prevent foot odor and bacterial infection causing smelly feet, reducing the negative...
Read more

Sleep Deprivation Might Effect Your Heart Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic brought with it a new normal that came with its own consequences. The social distancing, erratic work hours, and the stress of...
Read more

Hospital Floors Being Main Place of Bacteria Accumulation

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The floors of hospital rooms are quickly and frequently contaminated with antibiotic-resistant bacteria within hours of patient admission, creating a route of transfer of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada