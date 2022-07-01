Influencers to be affected by India's new tax regime

The Influencer Marketing industry has witnessed a huge rise in the past 2 years and continues to grow at a rapid pace. Amid this flourishing and growing industry, businesses would often offer gifts and deal in barter collaborations with influencers in exchange for getting promotions for their product/service. However, the recent taxation policy announced by the Indian Government is about to change all that.

As per the provision introduced in the Finance Act 2022, section 194R mandates a 10 percent tax deducted at source (TDS), exclusive of surcharge and cess, on freebies exceeding Rs 20,000 in a year that influencers receive and retain from sales promotions. This implies that influencers will have to disclose the free samples they receive from brands or companies while filing their income tax return and TDS will be applicable if the freebies are retained by them since such items will be deemed a prerequisite. In case the influencer returns the free samples, TDS will not apply.

With the growth of this industry, there is no denial that influencers have been instrumental for many businesses. The global influencer market is worth approximately $13 billion, and it's expected to grow to $16 billion by the end of this year. In India alone, the creator market is worth $120 million. Additionally, a study found that 3 percent of consumers would consider purchasing a product if it's sponsored by a celebrity. Whereas, 60 percent will be inclined to buy it if an influencer promotes the product. The taxation rules by the Indian Government hence come as a massive game-changer for both influencers and businesses.