Reddit has launched the sale of Blockchain-based NFTs

Social discussion forum Reddit on Thursday announced Blockchain-backed collectible avatars or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will soon be available for purchase on the platform.

Designed by visual artists, new, limited-edition Collectible Avatars will soon be available for purchase in the 'Reddit Avatar Builder', with proceeds going to artists who design them.

"About two years ago, we launched a new and improved Avatar Builder, allowing anyone to generate and customize their avatar - a unique way to display identity on Reddit," the company said in a statement.

Reddit made countless accessories, outfits, and hairstyles available to allow for even more expression.

"We also brought Redditors custom avatars in collaboration with partners like Netflix, Riot Games, and the Australian Football League (AFL)," it added.