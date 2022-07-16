In a revised proxy filing, Twitter encourages shareholders to approve the sale to Musk

Microblogging site Twitter's board of directors unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote to approve tech billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the company.

Twitter said in a proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday that it is inviting shareholders to attend a special meeting at an unspecified date to vote on a proposal to adopt the original acquisition plan made in late April, reports CNBC.

"We are committed to closing the merger on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk," the company was quoted as saying in the filing.

"Your vote at the special meeting is critical to our ability to complete the merger," it added.