CEO of HyperSocial criticized for sobbing after firing staff & gaining attention

HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake has been mocked for posting a photo of himself in tears online after laying off some of its employees.

Wallake, who founded Hyper Social in 2016, posted a lengthy message to LinkedIn this week explaining his devastation at dismissing the employees, reports the DailyMail.

"I know it is not professional to tell my employees that I love them. But from the bottom of my heart, I hope they know how much I do," he said.

On Wednesday, he admitted that only two of his employees lost their jobs -- with his girlfriend Emily Chucta, the chief operations officer, firing the second, the report said.

Meanwhile, social media users took different platforms to slam the CEO.

"Maybe the crying CEO who had like 20 employees did a good thing for those still there. It is probably the most publicity his company has ever received. I had never even heard of HyperSocial before. They are not even on Twitter," a user wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.