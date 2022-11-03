Elon Musk gains 24 million followers in just 6 months

New Twitter boss Elon Musk has gained more than 24.6 million followers after he first announced the acquisition of the platform in April for $44 billion.

Musk had around 89 million followers in April after the first Twitter deal announcement. However, as of Thursday, his follower count had reached 113.6 million and growing at a phenomenal rate as he continues to tweet 24/7 since buying Twitter last week.

Barack Obama, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Cristiano Ronaldo currently top the list, with over 100 million followers each on the micro-blogging platform.

With 133.4 million followers, Obama leads the Twitter pack, followed by Bieber at 113.8 million and Musk at number three, and the Tesla CEO was set to become number 2 within no time.