Twitter registers 55% growth in global market shares

Twitter's market share has surged by 55.8 percent in 2022 amid Elon Musk's takeover, while Facebook's share plunged by 11.86 percent till November across desktop and mobile devices worldwide, a new report has revealed.

According to data compiled by Finbold, a breakdown of the market share indicates that Facebook began the year at 76.85 percent while in November, the value stood at 67.73 percent.

Elsewhere, in January, Twitter had a market share of 7.16 percent while as of November, the figure stood at 11.16 percent.

In recent months, both platforms have recorded a fluctuation in the market share, with Twitter appearing to have the upper hand from a growth perspective amid ongoing internal administrative changes.

"From the data, Facebook remains the dominant social media platform, but Twitter is winning the race to expand its market share. Twitter's share has spiked in correlation with the company's acquisition by Tesla CEO Musk, who has already begun implementing several changes at the company," the findings showed.

Interestingly, internal reports, also confirmed by Elon Musk, indicate that Twitter's daily user growth attained an all-time high during the first full week of Musk's tenure.