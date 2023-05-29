India successfully puts into orbit its first 2nd Gen navigation satellite

Be that as it may, ISRO had used imported atomic clocks on all the nine navigation satellites it had launched earlier. Each satellite had three atomic clocks.



It was said the NavIC satellites were performing well until the atomic clocks in IRNSS-1A failed.



Sources in ISRO had earlier told IANS some of the atomic clocks in a couple of other satellites too were not functioning properly. The clocks are used for precise time and location.



Currently there are eight first generation NavIC satellites in orbit.



A senior ISRO official told IANS that out of the eight NavIC satellites in orbit four are functional for navigation services and four others are messaging services.



India has launched nine first generation NavIC satellites including the two standby satellites.



The first standby satellite was lost in the sky as the heatshield of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) did not open which necessitated the orbiting of the second standby.



The standby satellites were used as IRNSS-1A satellite launched in July 2013 was not performing to the mark owing to the failure of its imported rubidium atomic clocks.



The atomic clocks are important to give accurate positional data. Each satellite has three atomic clocks.



The outlay for the IRNSS/first generation NavIC systems was said to be about Rs 1,420 crore.