Webb telescope detects universe's most distant 'smoke' molecules

"These big molecules are actually pretty common in space," explained Spilker, an assistant professor at the varsity's Department of Physics and Astronomy.



"Astronomers used to think they were a good sign that new stars were forming. Anywhere you saw these molecules, baby stars were also right there blazing away," he added.



The new results from Webb show that this idea might not exactly ring true in the early universe, Spilker said.



"Thanks to the high-definition images from Webb, we found a lot of regions with smoke but no star formation, and others with new stars forming but no smoke," Spilker said.



University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign graduate student Kedar Phadke, who led the technical development of the team's Webb observations, noted that astronomers are using Webb to make connections across the vastness of space with unprecedented potential.



"Discoveries like this are precisely what Webb was built to do: understand the earliest stages of the universe in new and exciting ways," Phadke said.