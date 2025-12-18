Why The End of The Universe Will Be Cold, Dark and Silent, According to Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Tyson notes that based on scientific theories and processes, the universe is expanding at a rapid acceleration rate. The reason behind its expansion is dark energy, a gigantic cosmic force that is able to counter the gravitational force. This expansion will push the galaxies further apart, and billions of years from now on, the cosmic lights will go out. He uses the example of a rubber band that when stretched, breaks out after its elasticity is over.

Recent scientific research has shown that this rate of expansion however, might be slow or decelerate, as opposed to its rapid expansion. This phenomenon will then prolong life further. However, we might witness something different altogether in the future as the unpredictable nature of cosmology might produce different astonishing scientific results.

Chuck and Tyson joke about how it's not going to occur in their own lifetimes. The possible time frame is 10 to the 100th power of years, which is an infinite amount of time, one that our generation will definitely not witness. Tyson explains that earlier theories such as the Big Crunch, which states that gravity would reverse the expansion of space and shrink the universe, doesn’t hold a solid ground now, given modern scientific advancements.

Tyson points out the fact that although current scientific advancements explain this, centuries later new discoveries might provide alternative explanations as to how the universe will end. He explains this by citing an example, that if we look at the problems of the people of the 20th Century, it is much more different that the problems of today’s generation. Similarly, the problems of the 22nd Century would be much more different than the problems we face today. Thus, as time goes on and cosmic forces and energy are unpredictable in their nature, the universe can have several different alternatives of ending.

