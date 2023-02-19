Uyghur artist re-establishes himself in Norway

By: Kai Di

Celebrated Uyghur artist Ekrem Imin has rebuilt his life – and his career – in exile in the Norwegian city of Sandvika.

Back home, Ekrem’s artwork was displayed in major restaurants and hotels, and TV crews regularly interviewed him. In Norway, he’s made his mark by leaving his artwork, anonymously, along the banks of a stream running through the city near Oslo.

“He is the mysterious artist,” read a headline published in Norway’s Budstikka newspaper in October 2020. The article, which named Ekrem as the painter of stones along the stream, brought further attention to the artwork and to the artist behind them.

Depictions of traditional Uyghur life cover the walls of Ekrem’s studio inside a local museum. Musicians, sand dunes, architecture, clothing – many of these portrayals are drawn on dried gourds or carved on deadwood.

It’s a treasure trove of Uyghur creative tradition. And it’s become an improbable attraction in Sandvika, which was once the subject of a series of paintings by French artist Claude Monet.